January storm wreaks havoc on Lake Michigan shoreline

“Large waves and shoreline flooding across southeastern Wisconsin badly damaged infrastructure that helps protect communities and enhances the valuable natural resource that is Lake Michigan,” Evers said. “Federal disaster assistance would help ensure those areas can be repaired quickly and restored to what they looked like before the storms.”

If approved, FEMA’s Public Assistance Program would help communities recover some of the eligible costs incurred including public infrastructure repair and debris cleanup from the storms. FEMA provides 75% of eligible costs. The state of Wisconsin and local communities impacted share the remaining 25%. The program is not for businesses or homeowners as the level of damage in these areas, unfortunately, does not currently meet requirements for federal disaster relief.

How the declaration comes together