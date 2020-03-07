January storm wreaks havoc on Lake Michigan shoreline

This past January, our Racine lakefront took a real pounding when high winds, coupled with huge waves, crashed down upon the Lake Michigan lakeshore. Anticipating issues, Pershing Drive and the Christopher Columbus Causeway were closed due to concerns about hazardous conditions. And as expected, Mother Nature did not disappoint — wind gusts up to 58 mph were reported.
As City of Racine officials surveyed the damage, there were numerous issues along 2.5 miles of the lakeshore, stretching from Carre-Hogle Park to Shoop Park. Representatives of the Racine County Office of Emergency Management (RCOEM) worked closely with city officials to assess the damage and at its recommendation, Mayor Cory Mason issued an emergency declaration on Jan. 15. Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave followed suit on Jan. 17, issuing a similar declaration.
Officials in Kenosha and Milwaukee counties reported similar issues and it soon became apparent that reported damages in all three counties may reach the threshold necessary to request a Presidential Disaster Declaration. The next step in the process would be to request that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) conduct a Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) in all three counties.
Because Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties combined met the state threshold, Gov. Tony Evers has submitted a request for a federal disaster declaration for the three southeastern Wisconsin counties damaged by severe winter storms that occurred Jan. 10-12. The request, made in a letter Monday to President Donald Trump, could the three counties eligible for federal disaster assistance to repair damage to public infrastructure along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
“Large waves and shoreline flooding across southeastern Wisconsin badly damaged infrastructure that helps protect communities and enhances the valuable natural resource that is Lake Michigan,” Evers said. “Federal disaster assistance would help ensure those areas can be repaired quickly and restored to what they looked like before the storms.”
If approved, FEMA’s Public Assistance Program would help communities recover some of the eligible costs incurred including public infrastructure repair and debris cleanup from the storms. FEMA provides 75% of eligible costs. The state of Wisconsin and local communities impacted share the remaining 25%. The program is not for businesses or homeowners as the level of damage in these areas, unfortunately, does not currently meet requirements for federal disaster relief.
How the declaration comes together
When a weather event occurs, we notify Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) if there are significant damages. WEM requires that we submit a Uniform Disaster Situation Report within 72 hours. This is often difficult to compile in that short timeframe for several reasons. Depending on the situation, you might still be in a response mode and cannot compile damage reports; it may take a while to compile damage reports because of the magnitude of the situation; and often it is hard to estimate the financial impact. However, you do the best you can to provide a snapshot of the damage.
If it looks like the county or a local municipality would like to request assistance responding to or recovering from an incident, they must issue an emergency declaration. This is submitted to WEM.
By surveying the extent of damage from the recent lakeshore flooding, it became apparent that between Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties, it might hit the state threshold to request a Presidential Disaster Declaration. Each county had a minimum threshold to meet. That threshold is $3.84 x the county’s 2010 Census. The state, in turn, must meet a minimum threshold of $1.53 x state’s 2010 Census or about $8.8 million in damages.
Total estimates came in at over $30 million so WEM requested that FEMA conduct a PDA to validate the costs identified. This was conducted over several days. Local, state and federal officials gathered at City Hall to review the damages identified during earlier assessments and site visits were made.
Once FEMA validated the costs associated with the various repair “projects,” WEM reviewed the information and based on meeting the threshold, recommended that the governor submit a request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration. That request must be made within 30 days of the incident period.
The approval process could take as little as two weeks or as long as two months, but if approved, local municipalities would be eligible to seek reimbursement for repairs. However, FEMA will only cover expenses to restore something to its pre-existing condition.
Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week
Racine County will observe Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week April 13-17 and the statewide tornado drill will occur on Thursday, April 16. This year there will be two drills, the first at 1:45 p.m. and the second at 6:45 p.m.
The annual Severe Weather Safety and Storm Spotting Seminar will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 30, at SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant. The training will be conducted by Tim Halbach, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service at the Milwaukee/Sullivan office. The seminar is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required. Go to 2020severeweatherseminar.eventbrite.com.
