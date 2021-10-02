James Moyer awarded Frank Lamping Community Service Award

UNION GROVE — James Moyer has been named as the 2021 Frank Lamping Community Service Award recipient by Community State Bank.

The award, inspired by Union Grove native Frank Lamping, was created to acknowledge and celebrate a community member who exemplifies positivity, selflessness, leadership and inspires others to give back to the community.

A nominating committee assembled by Community State Bank selected Moyer, former Yorkville Town Board member and former Union Grove Yorkville Fire Commission chairman, for the award.

As the award recipient, Moyer has been gifted $1,000 by Community State Bank to donate to a local nonprofit or service organization of his choice. He will announce his chosen organization at an upcoming award celebration hosted by the bank.

“Well, it’s very humbling to be nominated for this award,” said Moyer. “My past experiences with supporting the community all started with serving on the Yorkville School Board. From there it turned into serving on the Yorkville Town Board and so on. I do it, because that’s just what you’re supposed to do. You live to serve others.”