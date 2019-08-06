{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — A jam session and sing along will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St. People interested in participating should bring their instruments. Spectators and those who like to dance are also welcome.

For more information, call 262-534-6138.

