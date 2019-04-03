RACINE — The Jacobsen 25-Year Club will host a reunion banquet at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. All former Jacobsen employees are invited.
The event will include a cash bar and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a family-style dinner at 7 p.m. The menu is sliced prime rib, chicken, mostaccioli with meatballs and sausage, salad, green beans, Italian potatoes, Italian bread, dessert and coffee.
The cost is $25. For more information, call Walt Wrixton at 262-358-2294.
