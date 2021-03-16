Ives Grove Senior Men's Golf League welcomes new members

YORKVILLE — The Ives Grove Senior Men’s Golf League will begin its 36th year of play on Monday, May 3.

The league plays on Monday mornings for 20 weeks through Oct. 4 (excluding holidays). Golfers 50 and over are welcome to join as individual players or four-man teams.

An informational meeting for new members will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, April 19, in the Ives Grove club house, 14101 Washington Ave. Golfers interested in joining the league should plan on attending.

The total cost of green fees, tee times, special events, membership dues and the year-end banquet is $225 which is payable at the meeting. For more information, call Rick Geiss at 262-497-3981 or Mike Linstroth at 262-886-2882.

