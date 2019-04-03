Try 3 months for $3

YORKVILLE — The Ives Grove Senior Men’s Golf League will begin its 34th year of play Monday, April 29.

The league plays on Monday mornings for 20 weeks through Sept. 23 (excluding holidays). Golfers 50 and over are welcome to join as individual players or four-man teams.

An informational meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, April 15, in the Ives Grove Golf Links clubhouse, 14101 Washington Ave. Golfers interested in joining the league are invited to attend.

The total cost of green fees, tee times, special events, membership dues and the year-end banquet is $215 which is payable at the meeting. For more information, call Rick Geiss at 262-497-3981 or Mike Linstroth at 262-886-2882.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments