RACINE — Organizers of the annual Roma Lodge Italian Festival announced the winners of the 2018 $20,000 raffle.

Bill Ruffalo Jr. of Racine took home the $10,000 first prize. Others winners are:

  • Second place and $3,000: Ernie Rossi, Racine.
  • Third and fourth place and $1,000: Marissa Dawson and Nancy Hunt, Racine.
  • Fifth through eighth place and $500: Rose Marie Carlson, Lake Forest, Ill., and Sue Bush and Al Winter, Racine.
  • Ninth through 18th place and $200: Tony Marnell, Richard Sarto, Earl Born, Josephine Lettsome, Thomas C. Wood, Bill Ruffalo Jr. and Joey Legath, Racine; Amanda Cupertino, Mount Pleasant, and Maria Fabiano and John DeFazio, Kenosha.
  • Nineteenth through 28th place and $100: Gerald Gallo, Tony Ferraro, Janet Tyllo, Randy Morrison, Egidio Infusino and Sam Dowhower, Racine; Carole Kosterman, Mount Pleasant; and Frank Cucunato, Frank and Delores Aiello and Betty Aiello, Kenosha.
