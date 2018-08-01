RACINE — Organizers of the annual Roma Lodge Italian Festival announced the winners of the 2018 $20,000 raffle.
Bill Ruffalo Jr. of Racine took home the $10,000 first prize. Others winners are:
- Second place and $3,000: Ernie Rossi, Racine.
- Third and fourth place and $1,000: Marissa Dawson and Nancy Hunt, Racine.
- Fifth through eighth place and $500: Rose Marie Carlson, Lake Forest, Ill., and Sue Bush and Al Winter, Racine.
- Ninth through 18th place and $200: Tony Marnell, Richard Sarto, Earl Born, Josephine Lettsome, Thomas C. Wood, Bill Ruffalo Jr. and Joey Legath, Racine; Amanda Cupertino, Mount Pleasant, and Maria Fabiano and John DeFazio, Kenosha.
- Nineteenth through 28th place and $100: Gerald Gallo, Tony Ferraro, Janet Tyllo, Randy Morrison, Egidio Infusino and Sam Dowhower, Racine; Carole Kosterman, Mount Pleasant; and Frank Cucunato, Frank and Delores Aiello and Betty Aiello, Kenosha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.