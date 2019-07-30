RACINE — The 2019 Roma Lodge Italian Festival $20,000 raffle winners have been announced. They are:
- First place: Jacqueline Daams, $10,000.
- Second place: Richard Sarto, $3,000.
- Third and fourth places: Gary Anders Sr. and Kathy Fischer, $1,000.
- Fifth through eighth places: Dr. Richard DeFurio, Dan Mott, Lillian Boykin and Steve Smetana, $500.
- Ninth through 18th places: Joanne Barranco, Chad Bongiovanni, Jack Christensen, Anthony Porcaro, Tony Coey, Gary Anders Sr., River City Lanes, Dick Kotowski, Brian Woltz and Carl Deutsch, $200.
- Nineteenth through 28th places: Domonic LoPiccolo, Connie Pankow, Mark Mano, Gary LaValle, Nick Rossi, Alexis Betker, Kris Chiapete, Bruce Zamecnik, Dan Fox and Christine Bilello, $100.
