{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The 2019 Roma Lodge Italian Festival $20,000 raffle winners have been announced. They are:

  • First place: Jacqueline Daams, $10,000.
  • Second place: Richard Sarto, $3,000.
  • Third and fourth places: Gary Anders Sr. and Kathy Fischer, $1,000.
  • Fifth through eighth places: Dr. Richard DeFurio, Dan Mott, Lillian Boykin and Steve Smetana, $500.
  • Ninth through 18th places: Joanne Barranco, Chad Bongiovanni, Jack Christensen, Anthony Porcaro, Tony Coey, Gary Anders Sr., River City Lanes, Dick Kotowski, Brian Woltz and Carl Deutsch, $200.
  • Nineteenth through 28th places: Domonic LoPiccolo, Connie Pankow, Mark Mano, Gary LaValle, Nick Rossi, Alexis Betker, Kris Chiapete, Bruce Zamecnik, Dan Fox and Christine Bilello, $100.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments