RACINE — The Friends of Island Park will hold a work day as part of Make a Difference Day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 20, at Island Park, 1700 Liberty St. (rain or shine).
The public is invited to help with general garden cleanup, some seed harvesting and take time to enjoy a walk along the Root River. Tools and gloves will be available or people can bring their own. Individuals, groups and families are welcome. There is a children's playground and picnic tables next to the garden where work will be done.
People should meet at the park shelter. Those who plan to attend are asked to contact Dave Hecht at 262-221-2005, schoonerdave@hotmail.com, or Kay Gregor at gregorracine@gmail.com. Or people may just show up.
