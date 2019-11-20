Instruments wanted for LINK program
0 comments

Instruments wanted for LINK program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Since 1997, the Racine Arts Council has been offering the Lonely Instruments Need Kids (LINK) program to support the youth of our community and school music programs throughout Racine County by providing musical instruments to elementary and middle school children who are financially unable to purchase or rent an instrument. They are referred to the program by their teacher, principal or music director.

Donations of slightly used musical instruments in good playing condition are needed for the program. Cash donations are also needed for instrument repairs. Flutes, violins, saxophones, violas, clarinets and baritones are especially needed.

To donate, call the Racine Arts Council office at 262-635-0261 or send email to info@racineartscouncil.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask Mr. Dad: When teens ask to start dating
Faith & Community

Ask Mr. Dad: When teens ask to start dating

Dear Mr. Dad: My 14-year-old daughter seems to believe that she needs to start dating. She says "all of her friends" are doing it and feels left out. Fourteen just seems too young. I don't think anyone — boy or girl — should start till at least 16. I want to tell her "over my dead body," but I also don't want to be that dad. What can I do?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News