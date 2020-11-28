Inspired Coffee receives $2,500 donation

LAKE GENEVA — Community State Bank of Union Grove recently presented a $2,500 donation to Inspired Coffee, 883 W. Main St., in Downtown Lake Geneva.
Inspired Coffee is a coffee house developed by Inspiration Ministries to provide work and training opportunities for individuals with disabilities. The coffee house serves a variety of café beverages, bakery, and includes indoor seating as well as meeting rooms that are available for community use.
“Inspired has great coffee with a greater purpose and was created to be more than just a coffee shop,” explained Merik Fell, Inspiration Ministries director of development. “We are proud to be part of bringing a message of hope to the Lake Geneva community and providing a place where adults with disabilities are celebrated, job trained and coached.”
Community State Bank’s recent donation was part of a larger project, which Inspired Coffee calls their donor wall. The wall is featured in the coffee house and highlights the financial support of local businesses and individuals.
“When we started the idea of creating a coffee house that supports individuals with disabilities, we saw a very encouraging response from local businesses and community members,” said Fell. “The donor wall was put together to recognize that support and also show those visiting the shop that there is a large community standing behind this project.”
Over 40 donors have already contributed towards the cause and are displayed on coffee cups on the coffee shop wall. One of which now includes Community State Bank.
“We’re extremely fortunate to have local businesses, like Inspired Coffee, right in our backyard,” said Michael Ploch, Community State Bank senior vice president. “We’re happy to support their mission and hope that others join in on the cause as well whether that’s through donations or simply visiting their shop for a cup of coffee.”
Inspired Coffee has reached their initial fundraising goal of $400,000. Future charitable gifts to Inspired Coffee will be used to support the lives of people with disabilities and spread the coffee shop mission.
For more information, go to InspiredCoffee.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!