Inspired Coffee receives $2,500 donation

LAKE GENEVA — Community State Bank of Union Grove recently presented a $2,500 donation to Inspired Coffee, 883 W. Main St., in Downtown Lake Geneva.

Inspired Coffee is a coffee house developed by Inspiration Ministries to provide work and training opportunities for individuals with disabilities. The coffee house serves a variety of café beverages, bakery, and includes indoor seating as well as meeting rooms that are available for community use.

“Inspired has great coffee with a greater purpose and was created to be more than just a coffee shop,” explained Merik Fell, Inspiration Ministries director of development. “We are proud to be part of bringing a message of hope to the Lake Geneva community and providing a place where adults with disabilities are celebrated, job trained and coached.”

Community State Bank’s recent donation was part of a larger project, which Inspired Coffee calls their donor wall. The wall is featured in the coffee house and highlights the financial support of local businesses and individuals.