In What Light There Is: When this is all over...

Yes, this year 2020 of pandemic and COVID-19 and isolation and pain has developed some strengths in us. For it has left each of us with a deeper spirit, a kinder heart, a more sensitive soul and a renewed sense of compassion for others. In short, the pandemic has made us realize that we really are all in this together, that we are indeed our brothers’ keepers, that we are indeed our sisters’ keepers. And so, at our best, we will move forward knowing that there are really no strangers in this sweet and poignant journey, that there are only people who we could love more if we knew their whole story.

Thus, to the coming of 2021, we realize that we as a people hold in our hearts hope for the coming years and a belief in what depths we have uncovered through our hardships. To quote Abraham Lincoln, this pandemic has helped us to discover “the better angels of our nature,” to enlarge our vision, to deepen our sensitivity, to resonate with the plight of others, and to shape and mold and refine our spirits.

When this is all over.

Linda Flashinski is a retired educator whose column, “In What Light There Is,” appears periodically in the Family & Life section of the Journal Times. The phrase is from a poem by the late John Ciardi who wrote, “And still, I look at this world as worlds will be seen, in what light there is.” You may reach Linda at lindaflashinski@hotmail.com. Copyright, Linda Flashinski, 2020.

