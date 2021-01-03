In What Light There Is: When this is all over...

This time of pandemic has made 2020 a year that will be forged in our collective memories for all of our years yet to come. For finally when this is all over:
- We will no longer have to avoid restaurants and movies and plays and get togethers.
- We will no longer have to attend meetings and clubs and school by Zoom alone.
- We will not have to wear masks wherever we go.
- We will not have to endure endless hours in front of the computer teaching and/or learning virtually.
- We will not have to become classroom teachers to our children.
- We will not have to hold meetings outdoors while sitting 6 feet away from everyone else.
- We will not have to shed tears over not being able to see our children or grandchildren or friends for weeks or months.
- We will not have to avoid travel and we will not have to celebrate holidays alone which we traditionally would have spent in gatherings with our loved ones.
And there are other things that will be different too because of the dramatic ways in which we have been changed by what we have experienced during this year full of tragedy and isolation and sadness and death. For, when this is all over:
- We will have gained a new realization that we can suddenly lose friends and family who die in hospital rooms without loved ones and before we are able to say all that we wanted to say to them.
- We will have embraced a deeper understanding of the value of the friends we have and the significance of gathering.
- We will have been enriched by a renewed sense of the importance of helping those who are ill or hungry or isolated, for we have heard and seen and felt the hardship of poverty and loneliness.
- We will help others more because we have seen those who live alone and who are so grateful for helpers who reach out to them.
- We will understand the depression that can seep into ourselves and others when we are overcome with hardship, and how that can lead to mental health issues and even death.
- We will comprehend the critical role of science in showing us the way to travel safely through illness.
- We will value the caregivers, the teachers, the parents, the doctors, the nurses, the paramedics and all of those who have given of their energy and passion to help others, even as they watch death through their weary eyes.
- We will appreciate how much we are united globally with those of many cultures and religions and nationalities who share this Earth with us.
Yes, this year 2020 of pandemic and COVID-19 and isolation and pain has developed some strengths in us. For it has left each of us with a deeper spirit, a kinder heart, a more sensitive soul and a renewed sense of compassion for others. In short, the pandemic has made us realize that we really are all in this together, that we are indeed our brothers’ keepers, that we are indeed our sisters’ keepers. And so, at our best, we will move forward knowing that there are really no strangers in this sweet and poignant journey, that there are only people who we could love more if we knew their whole story.
Thus, to the coming of 2021, we realize that we as a people hold in our hearts hope for the coming years and a belief in what depths we have uncovered through our hardships. To quote Abraham Lincoln, this pandemic has helped us to discover “the better angels of our nature,” to enlarge our vision, to deepen our sensitivity, to resonate with the plight of others, and to shape and mold and refine our spirits.
When this is all over.
Linda Flashinski is a retired educator whose column, “In What Light There Is,” appears periodically in the Family & Life section of the Journal Times. The phrase is from a poem by the late John Ciardi who wrote, “And still, I look at this world as worlds will be seen, in what light there is.” You may reach Linda at lindaflashinski@hotmail.com. Copyright, Linda Flashinski, 2020.