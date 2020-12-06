In What Light There Is: What we say...and don't say

Some of us, probably many of us, have known people who have passed away with COVID-19 during this year-long pandemic of tragedy. A friend of mine, John, told me in a sorrowful voice that a friend of his had passed away suddenly, and then he said the dearest thing. He said, “I thought so much of him, I admired him so much. He was wise and kind and funny. I really cared about him. Now, suddenly he is gone…and I will always, always regret that I never told him. I so wish I had.”
My mother grew up in a family of 10 children, and my father grew up in a family of seven children. Thus, I had many aunts and many uncles, most of whom lived in northern Wisconsin. While we didn’t see them often, they were important people throughout my childhood and beyond. When we did see them, it was joyous and endearing. Later, during my busy life with young children, those aunts and uncles passed away within a decade of each other. I got up to many of the funerals but I realized some years later with regret that I had never really told them of the influence they had had on my life and how much I loved them. It is one of the saddest facts of life that we can lose people overnight from many things, illnesses, accidents, heart failure, viruses and more.
Last week, a friend of mine died of the coronavirus in the early morning hours. She got the virus suddenly and she died suddenly. When I was told of her death, regret flooded through me. Had there been time to send a card? To call? To say how much I cared about her? I don’t know. But I know this. The pandemic we live in can take people from us so quickly and so unexpectedly that it takes our breath away. This is a cruel virus and many people die in hospital beds with no family members present, alone with caring staff, but separated from family to avoid spread.
We live in precarious times with this pandemic. A Thanksgiving when we were asked not to gather in large groups. A holiday when we don’t get to hug our children or grandchildren or friends. A season when we are asked not to travel. A winter when we are asked not to frequent restaurants. A time when a subdued Christmas lies ahead of us as the death rate in the United States continues to spike. This is a time of solitude, but I know one thing. This is the time to tell them.
Words are precious things. They give us the magic of books. They let us perform in plays. They let us write. They let us sing. And, probably most importantly, they let us reach others who we care about. This pandemic and the holidays ahead combine to remind us to take the time to tell others how dear they are to us.
John can’t tell his friend who died how much he meant to him, and I can’t tell my friend who died either. But there are so many dear ones who we still can tell. Not only will it enrich them, but we will hold the warmth inside ourselves that we found the time to say important things. Maybe like these:
- “When I was a little girl and we traveled to your house, I always remember how you gave us little glasses of cold, sparkly Coca Cola which was a rare treat for us.”
- Or, “When we visited for the Fourth of July, the fireworks and the songs around the fire, and the sparklers and the barbecues were always so heartwarming and dear.”
- Or, “You were a light to me with our friendship during those high school years that were so full of teenage angst.”
- Or, “Your support when I went through my dark times helped me to survive. I don’t know if I would have made it without you.”
- Or just, “You are so kind and so wise and you mean so much to me.”
Even if we are fortunate enough to be granted a long and healthy life, this is always an abiding truth — that the life we live is very precious, very beautiful, and very brief. But we still have time.
We can tell each other now.
We can reach out.
And, even in distance, we can send our words.
A peaceful and fulfilling holiday to all of you.
Linda Flashinski is a retired educator whose column, “In What Light There Is,” appears periodically in the Family & Life section of The Journal Times. The phrase is from a poem by the late John Ciardi who wrote, “And still, I look at this world as worlds will be seen, in what light there is.” You may reach Linda at lindaflashinski@hotmail.com. Copyright, Linda Flashinski, 2020.
