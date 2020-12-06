In What Light There Is: What we say...and don't say

Some of us, probably many of us, have known people who have passed away with COVID-19 during this year-long pandemic of tragedy. A friend of mine, John, told me in a sorrowful voice that a friend of his had passed away suddenly, and then he said the dearest thing. He said, “I thought so much of him, I admired him so much. He was wise and kind and funny. I really cared about him. Now, suddenly he is gone…and I will always, always regret that I never told him. I so wish I had.”

My mother grew up in a family of 10 children, and my father grew up in a family of seven children. Thus, I had many aunts and many uncles, most of whom lived in northern Wisconsin. While we didn’t see them often, they were important people throughout my childhood and beyond. When we did see them, it was joyous and endearing. Later, during my busy life with young children, those aunts and uncles passed away within a decade of each other. I got up to many of the funerals but I realized some years later with regret that I had never really told them of the influence they had had on my life and how much I loved them. It is one of the saddest facts of life that we can lose people overnight from many things, illnesses, accidents, heart failure, viruses and more.