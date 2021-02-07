In What Light There Is: To give or not to give

Dave talked a long time before he told that story and he never asked for money. In fact, he had a few bucks and went to buy himself and me coffee. I asked him what he was going to do if he couldn’t reach anyone that day and he replied that he would sleep in the airport until the next morning when his out-of-state daughter could arrive and bring him cash.

His story sounded authentic but I wondered momentarily. Was his story true? Or was it instead a way to get money? In today’s world, we have to wonder. I have often been told not to give money to people on street corners or highway divides or restaurants or airports.

“You know, they’ll just go to a bar and drink your hard-earned money,” or “You don’t help people by handing out funds, it will just encourage them to keep begging,” or “She probably has a drug addiction, and your gift is not a way to help.” Hmmmm...yes, maybe. But maybe not. Friends and counselors and family members and even ministers have cautioned me with warnings like those. Still, I wonder. What if they did need a sandwich? What if they were desperate? What if they did want to catch a train and had no money with them?