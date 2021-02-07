In What Light There Is: To give or not to give

Thoughts of mine are not so lofty as those of Hamlet (“To be or not to be”), but his words flashed across my mind as I sat in the airport waiting for my flight. It is a thought that many of us ponder with a river of doubt as we wonder whether to give money to a complete stranger.
I was sitting in a quiet part of the airport killing time since I had arrived far too early for my flight. A man sitting across from me started chatting. I learned that his name was Dave, and that he too was waiting for a way to get to his destination. He talked about the pandemic, and about how difficulties happen in life. Yet Dave noted philosophically that he believes that all things happen for a reason. Myself, I cannot agree with that philosophy, but I still admired his optimism and faith.
After we had talked for awhile, I asked him why he was at the airport. He said that his wife’s sister from Orlando had suddenly gotten very ill and was in the hospital without a known diagnosis to date. And so Dave took his wife to the O’Hare drop off so that she could visit her sister who she hadn’t seen in several years. Still, as he headed his car in the direction of home, in a fluke happening a rock from a truck ahead of him fell off of the truck, hit his car and knocked a hole in the car’s radiator, essentially disabling the vehicle. Dave was able to call a tow truck but he ended up stranded near the airport so he walked back and sat alone, trying to get help. There was a train that left the airport soon that could take him home, but the cost of the train was $40 and, in a rush, he had left his money at home and didn’t use credit cards. He couldn’t reach his wife.
Dave talked a long time before he told that story and he never asked for money. In fact, he had a few bucks and went to buy himself and me coffee. I asked him what he was going to do if he couldn’t reach anyone that day and he replied that he would sleep in the airport until the next morning when his out-of-state daughter could arrive and bring him cash.
His story sounded authentic but I wondered momentarily. Was his story true? Or was it instead a way to get money? In today’s world, we have to wonder. I have often been told not to give money to people on street corners or highway divides or restaurants or airports.
“You know, they’ll just go to a bar and drink your hard-earned money,” or “You don’t help people by handing out funds, it will just encourage them to keep begging,” or “She probably has a drug addiction, and your gift is not a way to help.” Hmmmm...yes, maybe. But maybe not. Friends and counselors and family members and even ministers have cautioned me with warnings like those. Still, I wonder. What if they did need a sandwich? What if they were desperate? What if they did want to catch a train and had no money with them?
We live, of necessity, in a skeptical world with many reasons for that skepticism. Still, I remember a time when I was alone in my car in the dark of night at a stoplight when a man with a kind face knocked on my window and asked for money for a sandwich. I was feeling isolated, and so when the stoplight turned green, I drove my car forward without opening the window to hand him some money. And you know what? I have carried more regrets inside my psyche over that incident when I drove away, while I have never had any regrets for the many times when I dropped bills into the hands or jars or bags of those who may be in need. I guess I have enough optimism in my soul to hope that the help I gave to destitute strangers over the years maybe will help them to move forward into better times. We never know.
There is a heart-warming passage in one of my favorite novels, “A Man Called Ove,” when Ove warns his wife “not to give money to beggars in the streets as they’d only buy schnapps with it. But she kept doing it. ‘They can do what they like with the money,’ she said. When Ove protested, she just smiled and took his hands in hers and kissed them, explaining that when a person gives to another person, it’s not just the receiver who is blessed. It’s the giver, too.’” Or, as Shakespeare wrote, “The quality of Mercy is not strained upon the place beneath. It is twice blessed: It blesseth him that gives and him that takes.”
So, of course, I gave Dave the $40, more than I would usually have given a complete stranger, hoping that he will catch the train home and that sometime in the future he will tell the story of a woman who helped him at the airport. And maybe he will pay a kindness forward someday by helping someone else.
You never know.
To give or not to give.
That is the question.
Linda Flashinski is a retired educator whose column, “In What Light There Is,” appears periodically in the Family & Life section of The Journal Times. The phrase is from a poem by the late John Ciardi who wrote, “And still, I look at this world as worlds will be seen, in what light there is.” You may reach Linda at lindaflashinski@hotmail.com. Copyright, Linda Flashinski, 2021.