“Gather” the oversized sign in my kitchen proclaims. I love the simplicity of the sign because the kitchen seems to be that place where we do just that. We gather. There are memories made around the tables of our lives.
Last weekend, we gathered around the kitchen table with our 19-year-old granddaughter as she finished a chalk drawing for her UW-Madison art class. We talked and laughed as she put the finishing touches on her portrait.
This fall, my husband and I have gathered many times at that kitchen table as we peeled and sliced apples from our overloaded tree and made apple crisps, apple pies and slab apple cakes.
We often gather around the table for games with family or friends.
One of the happiest gatherings I remember in the kitchen took place way back in 1999 as we made plans for the upcoming wedding of our older daughter and her then-fiancé to take place on our front porch and in our yard on a day that ultimately turned out to be a perfect September day.
There have been sad gatherings around this kitchen table too, the most painful with our adult children talking about the memories of our precious daughter/sister the week after her death. We told touching stories, funny stories, loving stories, and sad stories about the sweet and lovely girl we lost. Gatherings end up being the story of our lives, our sorrows and our joys.
You have free articles remaining.
Soon, we will gather around a table for that symbol of all gatherings, Thanksgiving, a time when we fuss, whip the mashed potatoes, bake the green bean casserole, fill the stuffing in the turkey, mix the cranberry sauce, put the whipped cream on the pumpkin pies and set the holiday table in the dining room. This time of Thanksgiving and the holidays always brings us back to gatherings, even as we know that we have some empty chairs at our table, some empty chairs in our hearts.
The holidays can hold pain that is difficult to manage for many of us who have lost loved ones. Our insides often clutch at the first signs of holiday music, decorations and lights as we remember those no longer here with us.
This Thanksgiving and holiday season, those of us with empty chairs in our hearts and at our tables still work to remind ourselves of what we are grateful for and what joys, large and small, that we have. I think to myself of what I truly am grateful for and what joys I treasure...my children, my grandchildren, my husband, my family, my friends, my dog, reading books, going to movies, walking in the woods on the first day of snow...so many precious blessings to hold in just one heart.
And so we will gather for another Thanksgiving, not only with those who sit in these chairs, but for those who are no longer here to gather with us. Most of us have cherished memories of others we have lost. Most of us have some “empty chairs at empty tables” as the beautiful song from “Les Miserables” says. And so we gather for those dear ones too, filling their chairs with our memories of them.
During the holidays, we do well to remind ourselves that the gifts of our days are many.
That is, in truth, what Thanksgiving is all about.
