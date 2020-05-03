In What Light There Is: Staying home, an act of courage

This era of the coronavirus has been, and still is, such a painful time. It brings to mind the words of Ecclesiastes:
“To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven:
A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted;
A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up;
A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance;
A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing;
A time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away;
A time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak;
A time to love, and a time to hate; a time of war, and a time of peace.”
We are in a “time of war” as we stay isolated in our homes during these long days, or as we work at essential jobs, or if we are among those heroes, the doctors, the nurses, the emergency personnel who are on the first line of taking care of the ill. All of us can acknowledge that we have been through a great deal together during these dark months of the coronavirus pandemic.
- We have pretty much isolated ourselves in our homes and spent weeks alone or, if we are lucky, with others quarantined along with us.
- We have agonized as we learned how victims of the coronavirus have died in hospital rooms without their loved ones at their sides.
- We have avoided going to grocery stores any more than needed.
- We have stood at a distance from other people.
- We have refrained from hugging, from shaking hands, from touching others.
- As time went on, we began wearing masks and gloves, feeling a bit strange as we entered stores with our faces half covered.
- We have stocked up on food and toilet paper and other items so as not to venture out too often.
- We have watched our hair grow longer and lose its style, and many men have grown beards while they waited for barbershops and beauty shops to open once again.
- We have stayed away from places, even churches, where crowds gather, knowing that true spirituality dictates that we put the safety of others ahead of our own wishes, and that all of us pray and meditate best in our own inner spaces.
- We have deeply missed our children, grandchildren, friends, coworkers and more.
- We have lost income as many businesses, large and small, have closed down.
- We have cancelled trips, celebrations, reunions and much more.
- We have set aside sports events involving youth and adults and professionals.
- We have postponed funerals in favor of future memorial services.
We have watched young people forgo proms, graduation ceremonies, and even weddings.
We have missed going to movies and plays and get-togethers.
We have assisted with efforts to get food to those who are hurting due to their loss of income.
We have given blood.
And we have taken very seriously whatever efforts we could make to assist those facing this cruel viral enemy.
So now it is time to face the realization that, while we as citizens have been strong and have borne what we have borne for the greater good, we still have a little left to do. And as those who travel know well, the last leg of any journey can feel like the longest and the most difficult.
And so, we need to face the fact that our efforts, as important as they have been, are nothing compared to what those doctors and nurses and emergency personnel and victims and so many other heroes have endured. The applause that we give out loud and silently to the heroes in all of this is not nearly enough to honor their efforts. So, the one last thing that is asked of us, while difficult, is doable. We are being asked to take those last few steps to secure the safety of ourselves and of others.
After what we have been through, it should not be an impossible task for us to wait and endure during the coming weeks, to stay out of crowds, to remain home as much as possible, and, yes, to miss our family and friends for a little while yet. Never before have our heroes been more at risk or more in need of our efforts. This may be the single most important thing any of us will ever do in our lifetimes. Staying home is, now and then, a profound act of courage.
It is said that “The journey of a thousand miles begins and ends with a single step.” Please continue to persevere in this battle for lives. There will be “a time to embrace” once again.
Be strong. Carry on.
Linda Flashinski is a retired educator whose column, “In What Light There Is,” appears periodically in the Family & Life section of the Journal Times. The phrase is from a poem by the late John Ciardi who wrote, “And still, I look at this world as worlds will be seen, in what light there is.” You may reach Linda at lindaflashinski@hotmail.com. Copyright, Linda Flashinski, 2020.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!