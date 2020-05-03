In What Light There Is: Staying home, an act of courage

We have watched young people forgo proms, graduation ceremonies, and even weddings.

We have missed going to movies and plays and get-togethers.

We have assisted with efforts to get food to those who are hurting due to their loss of income.

We have given blood.

And we have taken very seriously whatever efforts we could make to assist those facing this cruel viral enemy.

So now it is time to face the realization that, while we as citizens have been strong and have borne what we have borne for the greater good, we still have a little left to do. And as those who travel know well, the last leg of any journey can feel like the longest and the most difficult.

And so, we need to face the fact that our efforts, as important as they have been, are nothing compared to what those doctors and nurses and emergency personnel and victims and so many other heroes have endured. The applause that we give out loud and silently to the heroes in all of this is not nearly enough to honor their efforts. So, the one last thing that is asked of us, while difficult, is doable. We are being asked to take those last few steps to secure the safety of ourselves and of others.