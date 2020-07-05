In What Light There Is: Statues, flags and heroes

An age-old conflict rages on again as the tearing down of Confederate statues and flags is passionately debated. To many of us, the arguments for preserving these statues in honor of southern history ring out with the empty sound of a bell with no gong. And yet this is an important juncture in our national history as we address racism and justice.
As such, it is time to consider once and for all who are heroes and who should never be called heroes. For surely those who fought for the right to purchase and own other human beings can never be labelled as heroes by any definition, or in any light, no matter what military might or acumen they may have possessed. It is time now for those statues and flags to be removed so that our children grow up knowing that the inhumane and barbaric practice of slavery is what it has always been, a sin on our national soul.
We all have heroes, personal heroes in our lives or historic heroes who fought for justice and freedom. And so I felt heartsick last week when I heard arguments for destroying the monuments to Abraham Lincoln because, no matter how hard revisionists try to cast Lincoln as supporting slavery, Lincoln was, from childhood on, passionately anti-slavery. Here are a few of the many quotes from Lincoln’s lips and Lincoln’s pen.
“If slavery is not wrong, nothing is wrong.”
“Where slavery is, there liberty cannot be; and where liberty is, there slavery cannot be.”
“Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves.”
“As I would not be a slave, so I would not be a master.”
“Slavery is founded on the selfishness of man’s nature — opposition to it on his love of justice. These principles are in eternal antagonism; and when brought into collision so fiercely as slavery extension brings them, shocks and throes and convulsions must ceaselessly follow.”
“We were proclaiming ourselves political hypocrites before the world, by thus fostering human slavery and proclaiming ourselves, at the same time, the sole friends of human freedom.”
“In giving freedom to the slave, we assure freedom to the free — honorable alike in what we give and what we preserve. We shall nobly save, or meanly lose, the last best hope of earth.”
“I know there is a God, and that He hates injustice and slavery. I see the storm coming, and I know that His hand is in it. If He has a place and work for me — and I think He has — I believe I am ready.”
But my very favorite quote of Lincoln’s regarding slavery demonstrates his finely-honed humor. “Whenever I hear anyone arguing for slavery, I feel a strong impulse to see it tried on him personally.”
F. Scott Fitzgerald once wrote, “Show me a hero, and I’ll write you a tragedy.” As long as our United States history exists, Lincoln will reside in a precious place in our hearts as a tragic hero for his words and, most importantly, his actions which slayed that terrible monster, slavery.
A profound image resonates in my mind when I think about Lincoln. Lincoln’s empathy regarding the suffering he witnessed in slavery and in the fields of battle pained his soul throughout his lifetime. The slaves at the time knew of the president’s abhorrence of slavery. When the war ended and Lincoln went south to survey the damage, former slaves lined the streets bowing their heads and holding their hands over their hearts in honor to this man who had understood their suffering, who had suffered himself, and who had fought for their deliverance. This image of Lincoln with former slaves standing in homage remains an indelible image even these many years later.
And so, it is time to remove those statues and flags to false heroes and to preserve the statues to a real hero in the fight against the cruel institution of slavery, Abraham Lincoln. As Lincoln himself so poignantly stated, “Slavery is the eternal struggle between right and wrong throughout the world.” As is racism today.
Yes, our 16th president will live on in our hearts always, this man “With malice toward none, with charity for all.” This Abraham Lincoln. This hero for all ages.
Linda Flashinski is a retired educator whose column, “In What Light There Is,” appears periodically in the Family & Life section of the Journal Times. The phrase is from a poem by the late John Ciardi who wrote, “And still, I look at this world as worlds will be seen, in what light there is.” You may reach Linda at lindaflashinski@hotmail.com. Copyright, Linda Flashinski, 2020.
