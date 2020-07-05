In What Light There Is: Statues, flags and heroes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An age-old conflict rages on again as the tearing down of Confederate statues and flags is passionately debated. To many of us, the arguments for preserving these statues in honor of southern history ring out with the empty sound of a bell with no gong. And yet this is an important juncture in our national history as we address racism and justice.

As such, it is time to consider once and for all who are heroes and who should never be called heroes. For surely those who fought for the right to purchase and own other human beings can never be labelled as heroes by any definition, or in any light, no matter what military might or acumen they may have possessed. It is time now for those statues and flags to be removed so that our children grow up knowing that the inhumane and barbaric practice of slavery is what it has always been, a sin on our national soul.

We all have heroes, personal heroes in our lives or historic heroes who fought for justice and freedom. And so I felt heartsick last week when I heard arguments for destroying the monuments to Abraham Lincoln because, no matter how hard revisionists try to cast Lincoln as supporting slavery, Lincoln was, from childhood on, passionately anti-slavery. Here are a few of the many quotes from Lincoln’s lips and Lincoln’s pen.

“If slavery is not wrong, nothing is wrong.”