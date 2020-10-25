IN WHAT LIGHT THERE IS: Remembering them

I have had long experience with “dancing with the limp.” It is what grief feels like as time moves on. When I was young, I lost my grandparents. My mother and my father passed away when I was in my 40s and 50s. My younger sweet brother died with cancer in 2006, when he was only 55 years old, five years younger than me. And, tragically, we lost our precious youngest daughter when she was only 32 years old.

Meryl Streep at the Oscar Memorials in February 2015 quoted the writer Joan Didion who said this about grief: “A single person is missing for you, and the whole world is empty.” Streep went on to say, “As we reflect tonight on the loss of so many talented people, it is hard not to feel that emptiness because in the time they had, they filled our lives with so much. But their work will stand and remind us how lucky we were to have had them with us for a while. There will never be anyone like them, each and every one.”

So during this autumn of the year, and always, it is healing to honor their memory, to look at their photos, to talk about them, to still remember their laughter, to light a candle in their memory.