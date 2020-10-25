IN WHAT LIGHT THERE IS: Remembering them

The coming of October and November always feels peaceful and rich with fall’s dazzling jewel colors, a time to feel how the world ages with a quiet calm, preparing for the cold yet to come.
It seems to me fitting that these months contain the holidays of All Saints Day and the Day of the Dead, times to honor those who have left us. In Hispanic culture, there is a profound reverence for honoring the dead, and the Day of the Dead holiday is set aside for the living to remember and celebrate the departed. During the period of Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, families visit the resting places of those who are gone, bring offerings and sometimes create altars to the dear ones they have lost. A cousin of mine reminded me of a saying she grew up with, “They live as long as their name is spoken.” I think it is why those who lose someone are so grateful when people mention their loved one’s name.
I went to the cemetery yesterday to visit our youngest daughter and to wash off her gravestone. When no one is there, I talk to her softly. A quote by Anne Lamott expresses how I feel on the loss of our precious girl eight years ago: “You lose someone you can’t live without, and your heart is badly broken, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss of your beloved. But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn’t seal back up. And you come through. It’s like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly, that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp.”
I have had long experience with “dancing with the limp.” It is what grief feels like as time moves on. When I was young, I lost my grandparents. My mother and my father passed away when I was in my 40s and 50s. My younger sweet brother died with cancer in 2006, when he was only 55 years old, five years younger than me. And, tragically, we lost our precious youngest daughter when she was only 32 years old.
Meryl Streep at the Oscar Memorials in February 2015 quoted the writer Joan Didion who said this about grief: “A single person is missing for you, and the whole world is empty.” Streep went on to say, “As we reflect tonight on the loss of so many talented people, it is hard not to feel that emptiness because in the time they had, they filled our lives with so much. But their work will stand and remind us how lucky we were to have had them with us for a while. There will never be anyone like them, each and every one.”
So during this autumn of the year, and always, it is healing to honor their memory, to look at their photos, to talk about them, to still remember their laughter, to light a candle in their memory.
There is a wonderful movie, “CoCo,” which highlights the theme of remembering those who have left us. A song from the movie is entitled “Remember Me,” and it won the Best Song of the Year at the Academy Awards in 2018. My husband and I took our grandchildren to the movie, and we looked at each other as we teared up quietly at the lyrics of that song.
Remember me
and let the love we have live on.
And know that I’m with you the only way that I can be.
So, until you’re in my arms again,
Remember me.
And so, this October and November and always, we remember them, the beloved ones we have lost. There will, indeed, never be anyone like them.
Linda Flashinski is a retired educator whose column, “In What Light There Is,” appears periodically in the Family & Life section of The Journal Times. The phrase is from a poem by the late John Ciardi who wrote, “And still, I look at this world as worlds will be seen, in what light there is.” You may reach Linda at lindaflashinski@hotmail.com. Copyright, Linda Flashinski, 2020.
