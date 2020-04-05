In What Light There Is: Our daily watchdog

I remember in my growing up years that there was a ritual-like routine between my parents every morning around the kitchen table. My mom would brew the early coffee, my dad would get the newspaper, and the two of them would sit across from each other and share the morning news.
They would look at the obituaries to see if anyone they knew had passed away. They would talk about the local, state, regional and national events, often commenting on the politics of the day. And my dad would talk about sports and how the Packers or the then-Milwaukee Braves were doing. It was a quiet time to start the morning, but it impressed upon us kids the importance of knowing what is happening in the greater world outside of our home.
My husband and I still get the newspaper, two in fact, and we also talk about the news each morning. Even as we pore over our newspapers, we know that newspapers are struggling mightily in today’s world. For many reasons, it is an uphill trek financially. Many young people don’t get the paper anymore, saying that they get their news online. Also, advertisers are now much less likely to put their ads in newspapers, mostly choosing to advertise on television, radio and online instead. And newspaper costs have gone up, mostly because of declining circulation and less paid advertising.
I remain a fervent advocate for newspapers and for the long history of the press and its importance to a free nation. The Founding Fathers were very explicit in their understanding of the importance of freedom of speech and freedom of the press having witnessed the suppression of speech and the press in other countries. It was, in fact, so important to them that they made these freedoms the very First Amendment to the Constitution — “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Recently, I heard a group of people talking about how expensive the local newspaper has become and I brought up the historical role of the press in a democracy, and its increasing importance locally. TV, radio and national media generally does excellent reporting on national and international issues. But regionally, local newspapers are truly the watchdog of what is happening at the local and state level, and what it means to us as citizens. And, as a side benefit, the paper still provides comic strips, brain puzzles, and commentary from a variety of diverse viewpoints that help us to stretch our understanding of other people’s opinions.
Thus each morning, I hold on to the old tried-and-true routine as my husband and I read through our two newspapers and comment on items and sometimes debate an issue. As my mom and dad before me, it is a welcoming into a new day. And, more crucially, it provides a beacon of knowledge in these difficult times.
Next time you look at your subscription price, it is good to remember the deeply revered history of freedom of the press. A democracy can only survive where there is a strong and vibrant press. The following was written in the Atlantic Magazine in an essay entitled “Why a Free Press Matters”: “No one has a monopoly on the truth, but the whole premise of our democracy is that truth and justice must win out. And the role of a trained journalist is to get as close to the truth as is humanly possible. Make no mistake: We are being tested. Without a vibrant, fearless and free press, our great American experiment may fail.”
And so, our local newspapers are a great legacy to support for just a few bucks a day. Watchdogs like that are well worth the price.
Linda Flashinski is a retired educator whose column, “In What Light There Is,” appears periodically in the Family & Life section of the Journal Times. The phrase is from a poem by the late John Ciardi who wrote, “And still, I look at this world as worlds will be seen, in what light there is.” You may reach Linda at lindaflashinski@hotmail.com. Copyright, Linda Flashinski, 2020.
