In What Light There Is: Our daily watchdog

I remember in my growing up years that there was a ritual-like routine between my parents every morning around the kitchen table. My mom would brew the early coffee, my dad would get the newspaper, and the two of them would sit across from each other and share the morning news.

They would look at the obituaries to see if anyone they knew had passed away. They would talk about the local, state, regional and national events, often commenting on the politics of the day. And my dad would talk about sports and how the Packers or the then-Milwaukee Braves were doing. It was a quiet time to start the morning, but it impressed upon us kids the importance of knowing what is happening in the greater world outside of our home.

My husband and I still get the newspaper, two in fact, and we also talk about the news each morning. Even as we pore over our newspapers, we know that newspapers are struggling mightily in today’s world. For many reasons, it is an uphill trek financially. Many young people don’t get the paper anymore, saying that they get their news online. Also, advertisers are now much less likely to put their ads in newspapers, mostly choosing to advertise on television, radio and online instead. And newspaper costs have gone up, mostly because of declining circulation and less paid advertising.