In What Light There Is: Living with our wounds

A phrase in a book I was reading resonated with me, “Living with our Wounds.”
I reflected on the wounds we all carry in our lives, the pain we learn to live with. And I reflected too on how the arc of the long pandemic over this last year has wounded us even beyond the wounds we already carry. For it is a wound not to hug those we love. It is a wound to stay isolated for so many of our days. It is a wound not being able to enjoy so many of the adventures that keep us alive and lively. And it is a deep wound to lose those loved ones who do not survive this virus, over 500,000 victims in the United States as of this writing. We are all wounded in these most precarious of times.
During this last year of the pandemic, most of us have been very careful and we have avoided many things we otherwise would have been doing. For example, those of us who love going to the movies with the big screens, and the reclining chairs, and the buttery popcorn, and the quiet of the theater, miss all of that enormously. Over the last year I, like others, did not go to the movies. But recently, I finally had missed the experience too much and so I headed to the theater. Going to movies is, for me, a mission of the spirit. And the theaters are now so accommodating. They disinfect between movies. Everyone is masked. Tape is placed across seats to maintain social distancing. Some theaters even rent movie facilities to groups for a very nominal fee and with a limited number of occupants.
I ended up back in the theater due to a movie trailer that caught my eye, so I went online to look at the reviews. The critics didn’t much like this movie, but the audience reviews were good, about 8.5 out of 10. I tend to discount the reviews of critics, and I mostly choose films based on audience reviews anyway. If a movie is weird or violent or strange, the critics tend to like those. If a movie is kind or sweet or tender, the critics rarely like these, dismissing them as too sentimental.
So I went out to a movie with reclining seats, warm popcorn, an Icee and all. Only eight people were in the entire theater. Because I had seen a trailer for this movie entitled “Land,” I was prepared for a film that was about grief and wounds, topics I know much about. I sat down, knowing that the movie would be about our personal losses, and the losses we have all had during this time of the pandemic. It was about isolation, too, something so many of us are living with during these lonely days. I went to the movie with my eyes open as to what I would face.
“Land” is a movie about a woman, Edee, (played masterfully by Robin Wright) who was facing extreme loss and grief. (There are no details here so as not to ruin the movie if you should see it.) To face her loss, Edee decided to escape alone to live in a cabin in the mountains, to throw away her cell phone, and to cut her ties with family and friends. While many grieving people consider doing something like this, few actually do it. In the world of Edee, there is very little dialogue, much silence, beautiful scenery, and a risky journey of the heart. In time, Edee meets another solitary soul, Miguel, (played artfully by actor Damian Bichir). Miguel is also struggling through loss. The film is not so much a love story as it is an intense tale of kindred spirits facing parallel lives in their journeys of grief.
For all who are wounded (and who is not wounded to some extent?), the film “Land” touches our souls. What Edee and Miguel learn and how they learn it, is what anyone who is wounded discovers in their own ways. In this short movie (an hour and a half), we see a reflection of our own journeys, our wounds, and ultimately, the saving grace of nature, of human connection, and of memory.
Some may not like this movie because it is so slow and so quiet and heartbreaking in its way. But isn’t that ultimately how we learn to heal, slowly, quietly, remembering? And isn’t it how we find a way to carry on? Recently, President Biden who years ago lost a wife and a daughter to a tragic car accident and more recently lost an adult son to cancer, reflected on how remembering is what keeps our loved ones alive and brings, in time, some level of healing. As he says, “The time will come when the memory of your loved ones will bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eyes.”
In our lives and in this era of pandemic, the movie “Land” holds a poignant message for our times as we learn to forge a pathway to living again.
And so we discover that we can carry on. That we can let memory provide us peace. And that we can heal as we continue...“Living with our Wounds.”
Linda Flashinski is a retired educator whose column, “In What Light There Is,” appears periodically in the Family & Life section. The phrase is from a poem by the late John Ciardi who wrote, “And still, I look at this world as worlds will be seen, in what light there is.” You may reach Linda at lindaflashinski@hotmail.com. Copyright, Linda Flashinski, 2021.