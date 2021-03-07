In What Light There Is: Living with our wounds

I ended up back in the theater due to a movie trailer that caught my eye, so I went online to look at the reviews. The critics didn’t much like this movie, but the audience reviews were good, about 8.5 out of 10. I tend to discount the reviews of critics, and I mostly choose films based on audience reviews anyway. If a movie is weird or violent or strange, the critics tend to like those. If a movie is kind or sweet or tender, the critics rarely like these, dismissing them as too sentimental.

So I went out to a movie with reclining seats, warm popcorn, an Icee and all. Only eight people were in the entire theater. Because I had seen a trailer for this movie entitled “Land,” I was prepared for a film that was about grief and wounds, topics I know much about. I sat down, knowing that the movie would be about our personal losses, and the losses we have all had during this time of the pandemic. It was about isolation, too, something so many of us are living with during these lonely days. I went to the movie with my eyes open as to what I would face.