In What Light There Is: Big things, little things

As I said goodbye to 2019, I thought back with gratitude on all of the events that made it special. And so I say thanks.
Thanks to the early purple crocus who poked her head out of the snow in midwinter, arriving long before her more timid friends, giving us the courage to know that beauty can be found even in the midst of cold and darkness.
Thanks to the mother raccoon who every spring parades her new babies with their big eyes to our bird feeder, proud as only a new mother can be.
Thanks to the little 6-year-old girl who years ago wrote me a note in her childlike spelling, “Things you are — Nice, Awsome, Kind, Loveing, Great!” I keep that long ago note as a laminated bookmark to remind myself of the inherent sweetness of a young child.
Thanks to the man battling cancer who nevertheless walks his dog Sadie every day, telling me as he bends to pet her, “I may die sometime soon and Sadie has been one of the great joys of my life.” How much love there can be between a man and his dog.
Thanks to the three little girls who stood in the heat of summertime at their sidewalk table selling lemonade for 25 cents a cup, whose smiles turned to shocked excitement as I handed them a $5 bill to support their cause. After all, selling merchandise on a sidewalk isn’t a venture for the meek.
Thanks to the woman who came to me after a grief session to tell me that she had lost her son just as I had lost my daughter, hugging me as we stood, kindred spirits in a sad club.
Thanks to the unknown kind young man who caught my arm when I suddenly slipped on the winter icy concrete steps, most likely saving me from a sprain or a break.
Thanks to the man who fibbed just to say that I didn’t “look a day over 60,” thus creating a small spot of joy with his little white lie.
Thanks to all the women my age who, when I tell them that I struggle sometimes to remember names, nod their heads and say, “We all do.”
Thanks to the Sticky Rice restaurant which makes the very best Cashew Chicken ever.
And, while I’m thinking of food, thanks to Dairy Queen which lightens my summer with their ridiculously scrumptious Banana Split Blizzards, a caloric guilty indulgence.
Thanks to the homeless man at the shelter where I volunteer who said to me, “My life isn’t perfect, but I always try to focus on the good things.” He is a role model for us of holding on to gratitude no matter what we do or don’t have.
Thanks to my senior friends who understand that, despite our aches and pains, we are fortunate to be here and to still hold on to each other through our ups and downs.
Thanks to my family who teach me every day what love is all about.
And thanks to my readers who write to me often with your thoughts, reminding me that we are never alone in our journeying.
So hopefully in the year ahead you will have crocuses and lemonade stands and dogs to love and sweet notes and banana split blizzards and kind strangers and shared moments with friends…and so much more in this world filled with the big things and the little things that touch our hearts.
Have a wonder-filled new year.
Linda Flashinski is a retired educator whose column, “In What Light There Is,” appears periodically in the Family & Life section of the Journal Times. The phrase is from a poem by the late John Ciardi who wrote, “And still, I look at this world as worlds will be seen, in what light there is.” You may reach Linda at lindaflashinski@hotmail.com. Copyright, Linda Flashinski, 2020.