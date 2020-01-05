In What Light There Is: Big things, little things

Thanks to the woman who came to me after a grief session to tell me that she had lost her son just as I had lost my daughter, hugging me as we stood, kindred spirits in a sad club.

Thanks to the unknown kind young man who caught my arm when I suddenly slipped on the winter icy concrete steps, most likely saving me from a sprain or a break.

Thanks to the man who fibbed just to say that I didn’t “look a day over 60,” thus creating a small spot of joy with his little white lie.

Thanks to all the women my age who, when I tell them that I struggle sometimes to remember names, nod their heads and say, “We all do.”

Thanks to the Sticky Rice restaurant which makes the very best Cashew Chicken ever.

And, while I’m thinking of food, thanks to Dairy Queen which lightens my summer with their ridiculously scrumptious Banana Split Blizzards, a caloric guilty indulgence.

Thanks to the homeless man at the shelter where I volunteer who said to me, “My life isn’t perfect, but I always try to focus on the good things.” He is a role model for us of holding on to gratitude no matter what we do or don’t have.