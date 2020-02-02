In What Light There Is: Animals, humanity and our earth

When I was a child, my mother was averse to letting her four children get dogs or cats as pets, but she did acquiesce to parakeets. It was thus that we grew up very attached to our birds who talked to us, sat on our shoulders, and pushed their toy whistles out of the bird cage when we would arrive home from school. While perhaps not the pet of choice for kids, we did cherish our parakeets over the years. First, there was Ricky who was the most talkative and friendly, then came Perry who was smart if a little less chipper than Ricky, and a sweet one, Mikey, who loved to run along the floor as if thinking he was a dog.
When my own children were young, we always had dogs as pets. My experience growing up with birds who talked to you and played with you and loved being with you, taught me how much we are akin to animals. Like us, animals love and play and get sad and mourn and have feelings that express themselves in their faces and actions. They, like us, share the emotions of living in this beautiful and complex universe. Pets teach children and adults of the commonality of existence, the value of compassion, and the oneness of all living creatures.
So, it has been with enormous sadness that the world has viewed the pictures of the animals suffering in the fires of Australia over recent months. We see videos of volunteers bravely trying to individually save little koalas with their bandaged limbs, kangaroos struggling to breathe, wallabies trapped in the smoke, and so many other suffering animals. The numbers are, in fact, staggering and shocking. It is estimated that one billion animals and 30 people have died in the raging flames over 15 million acres of Australia. It’s been reported that 6,000 head of cattle have perished as has 30% of the koala population in the burn areas. And numerous birds, insects, snakes and creatures of all kinds have died in the raging infernos.
These words are almost as hard to write as the devastation is to watch. And the greatest hurt of all is knowing that the damage done in Australia is happening every day in various ways across the globe while animals and people and homes and land is being destroyed by humankind’s unwillingness to accept and, more importantly, to do something about the crisis we see daily, this crisis of global warming.
Sweet little koalas burned to death is a sad sight to behold. And so is the loss of birds and bees and wild animals and insects and people and the diversity of life that makes our planet so precious. Those who care hold on to the hope it is not too late. But scientists state that the issue is growing in alarming proportions and that it is crucial that we act now. The 10 hottest years on record globally took place in the last 20 years, and the five hottest years were the last five years. The Australian fires, for instance, were fanned by the droughts of recent years brought on by a warming globe.
You have free articles remaining.
Yet despite the facts that surround us, there are far too many leaders and individuals who still deny climate change and global warming even in the face of the growing reality. As Time Magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year, then 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, passionately states, “You can’t simply make up your own ‘facts.’ People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing.”
For all beings, life is a composite of the things that we experience together — love and friendship and grief and joy and sadness and compassion — all bound together in our commonality. This swirling cacophony of emotions should point to one compelling vision: to leave this earth a better place for those yet to come.
So what can we as citizens and leaders do?
As Greta says, “No one is too small to make a difference.” It is critical that we vote for those who will aggressively address climate change and global warming. We need to pressure our utilities to recognize this problem and to move from burning deadly coal to adopting clean, renewable, alternative energy sources. We need to call and write our elected leaders to tell them that we are tired of floods and tornadoes and earthquakes and fires and hurricanes and rising water levels and the ongoing destruction of our planet.
There is not much time left. Our beautiful earth is telling us so in the form of cataclysmic events. Let’s listen. For Greta and for all of our Gretas yet to come, let’s listen.
Now. Before it is too late.
Linda Flashinski is a retired educator whose column, “In What Light There Is,” appears periodically in the Family & Life section. The phrase is from a poem by the late John Ciardi who wrote, “And still, I look at this world as worlds will be seen, in what light there is.” You may reach Linda at lindaflashinski@hotmail.com. Copyright, Linda Flashinski, 2020.