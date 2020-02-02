In What Light There Is: Animals, humanity and our earth

When I was a child, my mother was averse to letting her four children get dogs or cats as pets, but she did acquiesce to parakeets. It was thus that we grew up very attached to our birds who talked to us, sat on our shoulders, and pushed their toy whistles out of the bird cage when we would arrive home from school. While perhaps not the pet of choice for kids, we did cherish our parakeets over the years. First, there was Ricky who was the most talkative and friendly, then came Perry who was smart if a little less chipper than Ricky, and a sweet one, Mikey, who loved to run along the floor as if thinking he was a dog.

When my own children were young, we always had dogs as pets. My experience growing up with birds who talked to you and played with you and loved being with you, taught me how much we are akin to animals. Like us, animals love and play and get sad and mourn and have feelings that express themselves in their faces and actions. They, like us, share the emotions of living in this beautiful and complex universe. Pets teach children and adults of the commonality of existence, the value of compassion, and the oneness of all living creatures.