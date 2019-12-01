In What Light There Is: A season of forgiveness

The movie “Home Alone” has a subplot about a son who won’t see his father or allow his father to see his granddaughter based on an old altercation. Viewers are moved by a scene at the end of the movie in which Kevin, who had encouraged the grandfather to reach out to his son, sees the grandfather standing outside in a soft snow together with his son and hugging his granddaughter. Would that we could recreate more such poignant endings in real life. But maybe sometimes we can.

These images all tumble through my gray matter at this time of year when lights, decorations, music, and the peace of this holiday surround us. Maybe it is time.

Maybe time to forgive a grudge with a friend or a family member. Time to pick up the phone or, better yet, to meet with a person whom you have hurt or who has hurt you.

Maybe time to heal a family rift that began years ago over something no one clearly remembers. Maybe time to look at the effect on ourselves and others of a lack of communication.

Maybe time to find the better angels of our nature and to rise above the current disruption.

Maybe time to understand that, while we can’t always agree with others, we can understand that we all walk together in this enigmatic journey.