In What Light There Is: A season of forgiveness

I met a couple recently who lost a son to cancer a year ago. I know how painful their journey is and will be, having lost my daughter over seven years ago. I met them at a lecture on grief, something many of us know too much about.
Yet their loss has been compounded by the fact that they are not being allowed by their daughter-in-law to see their grandchildren who live with their mother out-of-state. Before their son’s death, they had seen the grandchildren often and were close to them. The speaker on grief had talked about “secondary losses” when death occurs. This was a very severe secondary loss, and a profoundly sad one for the grandparents and grandchildren.
Their story reminded me of a friend who, due to the ugly divorce of her parents, grew up never seeing her father. Her mother told her that her father didn’t want to see her, even though the father had tried repeatedly to see his daughter and was turned away. As an adult, my friend finally learned the true story and reunited with her father. While that was eventually a positive outcome, it could never take away or repair the damage caused to the little girl by the estrangement.
Both stories exemplify the tragic cost of refusing to forgive real or imagined shortcomings. These stories got me thinking of the searing pain of loss and the price paid by so many for an unwillingness to forgive, a rigidity to let go of old “war wounds,” and a staunch commitment to the old conflict, even years after the original struggle. The tale of the Hatfields and the McCoys comes to mind.
The movie “Home Alone” has a subplot about a son who won’t see his father or allow his father to see his granddaughter based on an old altercation. Viewers are moved by a scene at the end of the movie in which Kevin, who had encouraged the grandfather to reach out to his son, sees the grandfather standing outside in a soft snow together with his son and hugging his granddaughter. Would that we could recreate more such poignant endings in real life. But maybe sometimes we can.
These images all tumble through my gray matter at this time of year when lights, decorations, music, and the peace of this holiday surround us. Maybe it is time.
Maybe time to forgive a grudge with a friend or a family member. Time to pick up the phone or, better yet, to meet with a person whom you have hurt or who has hurt you.
You have free articles remaining.
Maybe time to heal a family rift that began years ago over something no one clearly remembers. Maybe time to look at the effect on ourselves and others of a lack of communication.
Maybe time to find the better angels of our nature and to rise above the current disruption.
Maybe time to understand that, while we can’t always agree with others, we can understand that we all walk together in this enigmatic journey.
In life, people die, and it is tragic when issues are left unresolved and survivors are sometimes left with the weight of regret that can be heavy indeed. We need our parents, we need our children, we need our sisters, we need our brothers, we need our friends.
This holiday season can be a time to recover relationships, flawed though they may be, and to find a way to forgiveness of ourselves and others. For there is nothing that can’t be forgiven. As the quote that Mr. Roger’s kept in his wallet reminds us, “There is no one you couldn’t love if you knew their story.”
And so those age-old words still ring true.
Peace on earth.
Good will to all.
It is time.
Linda Flashinski is a retired educator whose column, “In What Light There Is,” appears periodically in the Family & Life section of the Journal Times. The phrase is from a poem by the late John Ciardi who wrote, “And still, I look at this world as worlds will be seen, in what light there is.” You may reach Linda at lindaflashinski@hotmail.com. Copyright, Linda Flashinski, 2019.