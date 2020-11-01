In What Light There Is: A month of many days

Today is Nov. 1, a day which my computer informed me is actually Give Up Your “Shoulds” Day, a holiday to erase all of the “shoulds” from your life. “Don’t Should on Yourself” is the motto written by whoever came up with this day. After thinking about it, I came up with numerous “shoulds” that I could remove from my life.
- I should clean out the boxes of old papers I have had in the basement since we moved into the house 27 years ago and which my husband keeps mentioning.
- I should go to the dentist, a task I have omitted since the beginning of the virus pandemic and despite repeated email reminders.
- I should exercise more and eat less. Yeah, well…
- I should wash the outdoor windows of our house….etc.
The depressing list went on and on. And, while the point of Give Up Your “Shoulds” Day is to get rid of the “shoulds” in our lives, it distressed me to realize how many things are on my “to do” list. So, I researched other November holidays that are much more appealing to celebrate.
- Nov. 1 — National Cook for Your Pets Day — This is not a special holiday for me because our dogs have always eaten what we eat, meat, potatoes, vegetables, etc. They have all lived unusually long lives which I attribute to them not eating dry food made in a factory. Veterinarians may disapprove, but there are increasing numbers of pet food recipe books, which suggests that others are also jumping on this bandwagon.
- Nov. 5 — National Men Make Dinner Day — This holiday occurs on the first Thursday of every November. The concept of this day is that men make a dinner that they must cook, with NO barbecues allowed. Now there’s an idea! Maybe this should be a monthly event.
- Nov. 7 — National Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day — We can all celebrate this one by indulging in an orgy of Dark Chocolate Almond Bark for a day. What can it hurt?
- Nov. 8 — National Parents as Teachers Day — Unfortunately, most parents have been celebrating this holiday during these pandemic times. Parents doubling as teachers. Not too easy.
- Nov. 9 — National Chaos Never Dies Day — Actually, the 45th President of the U.S. is making sure of this one on a daily basis, so I guess we shouldn’t add to it.
- Nov. 14 — International Girls Day — Easy enough to celebrate. We could all have ZOOM parties with our girls of all ages and ethnicities, children, grandchildren, friends, colleagues.
- Nov. 14 — Loosen Up, Lighten Up Day — All we have to do on this day is to simply spend a day eating and napping and not answering robo calls, pretty much what we senior citizens have been doing anyway since this pandemic began.
- Nov. 15 — Imprisoned Writers Day — As a writer, I don’t like to think too much about this one.
- Nov. 16 — Fast Food Day — Oh, yummy, and fast food is so easy.
- Nov. 17 — National Unfriending Day — This holiday was begun in 2010 by late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel as a way of shrinking our “friends” lists on social media after a communication professor wrote a dissertation on the benefits of unfriending on social media. So there you have it.
- Nov. 17 — National Take a Hike Day. Maybe you. Not me. Nah.
- Nov. 19 — Have a “Bad Day” Day — No worries here. Bad days usually happen all by themselves.
- Nov. 19 — National Carbonated Beverage with Caffeine Day — Oh, that’s my day and it pretty much describes many people’s daytime liquid intake.
- Nov. 20 — National Name Your PC Day – What? Who names their computer? And why? OK, I’ll name my PC. Pretty Crazy.
- Nov. 20 — National Cashew Day — I could eat cashews all day long and the next day too. My favorite nut. Low calorie, I think. Or not.
- Nov. 27 — National Turtle Adoption Day — I actually celebrated this as a child when my parents said I couldn’t have a pet, so I spent much of a whole summer in my backyard with a turtle named Sam who lived in an aquarium. But Sam did look somewhat relieved at the end of summer when I returned him to Lake Monona across the street and he swam away. I was relieved, too. Not exactly a cuddly pet. And hard to feed.
- Nov. 30 — National Stay at Home Because You are Well Day. COVID-19 has already given us this day multiple times in 2020, after so many “well” and boring days at home.
- Okay, I can’t forget Election Day which this year is on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Many people died for our right to vote, and we honor them and our democracy by using this important and precious right. So VOTE! No excuses.
Well, I guess this list highlights some holidays you never even knew existed in November, which is actually a month of Thanksgiving, turkey, cranberries, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, family, friends, remembrances and gratitude.
May it be a heartwarming month for all of you.
Happy Thanksgiving.
Linda Flashinski is a retired educator whose column, “In What Light There Is,” appears periodically in the Family & Life section of the Journal Times. The phrase is from a poem by the late John Ciardi who wrote, “And still, I look at this world as worlds will be seen, in what light there is.” You may reach Linda at lindaflashinski@hotmail.com. Copyright, Linda Flashinski, 2020.
