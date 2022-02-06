In What Light There Is: A daughter's tribute to her father

Dear Readers — It is such a long time — almost a year now — since I have written a column to you. And I miss you. And there is a reason you haven’t heard from me. But, in a way, I am not really writing to you today. Someone else is. My granddaughter.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, so many people have died before their time and so I share a tribute because of a common bond we all carry within us, a bond of loss, a bond of grief, a bond of love, a bond of longing. In March of 2021, we lost our 44-year-old, precious son to illness. And, like most of you who have lost loved ones, we are struggling to learn how to live without him.

Todd left behind his 21-year-old daughter, our granddaughter Arella (Ella) Rose Warren, who spent months after his death in deep grief and who grieves still. Since our loss, I have not been able to write due to the heaviness of grief that weighs me down. And thus, I was moved to tears when, on the day of our son’s memorial service, Ella stood up and read the following tribute she had written to her father. Her moving words touched me, and I thought they might help those of you who have also lost loved ones. And so, I share Ella’s words below with you in hopes that they resonate with you and blanket your own wounds.

A tribute to my father

Some things cannot be explained in words. There are many things that I would like to say for and about my dad which are hard to express, because of the unbounded nature of our love and affection. Some things go beyond human language and comprehension, including the energetic connections that those who feel deeply share with our loved ones, as well as the incredible losses that this world suffers when the spirits of the phenomenal depart from us.

My dad was, is, and will always be phenomenal in every way. He had the kindest eyes, the most beautiful smile, the goofiest laugh, and the wisest wisdom — when he wasn’t cracking dumb dad jokes. Although his wit and compassion are a few of the things that make his spirit shine so brightly, it’s his love of being a father that most clearly defines his life. The time I’ve spent with him has flooded my existence with an insurmountable and incomparable joy. I see us now, in my memories, as we always were, thrilled to be together, giggling away like two little kids, or perhaps more like two old souls who’ve known each other long before the beginning of time.

I remember growing up with my dad amongst the forest in my grandparents’ backyard; him teaching me how to catch fireflies and pet daddy longlegs; him pushing me up and down the driveway in the wheelbarrow; him filling our house with pictures of elephants; and him nicknaming me “Bear.” I remember him bringing me home from school one evening to find my bedroom floor packed with stuffed animals. He had played the claw machine until he won them all because he was just that talented, and knew I loved animals that much. He had gotten me one of my first pets, a bunny; later, a snake; then hermit crabs; then butterflies which we raised from eggs; and then, finally, our beloved chihuahua, Billy Jean.

Many weekends, I’d sit with him for hours at our old living room table, drawing in sketchbooks and making up elaborate storylines. My dad taught me how to draw and supported me endlessly in my artistic endeavors. I remember him inviting his brother, Jeff, to live with us after college, and the three of us getting involved in the craziest adventures with the neighborhood kids. I remember all of those nights, hanging out with my dad and his friends, staying up late playing video games, lounging on our big red couches, feeling so special because my dad let me be part of his circle. He and my friend Angie and I frequently biked to Scout Lake just a neighborhood over, feeding the chipmunks, skipping stones, swinging as high as we possibly could, making memories that I’ll cherish for a lifetime.

In more recent years, he was always so excited to take me out for sushi. He’d frequently blow up my phone with 10 text messages in a row about the most random things, but I knew it made him happy. He’d make me a five-star breakfast with orange juice, buttered toast and vegetable omelets in the mornings when all I asked for was a scrambled egg. He’d invite me over to play bean bags, or Yahtzee, or chess for hours on end, and that became our thing. He always stood up for social justice, and always had the biggest heart. Last Christmas, he gifted me an elaborate array of crystals and pendants, encouraging all of my eccentricities, he himself being one of the most eccentric people I’ve ever met. The two of us spent many evenings together this past year, lying in the grass for hours, talking about life, and philosophy, and the Universe, and the sheer magic of consciousness and the mind.

My dad is and was and always will be magic. To be an artist is magic. It is to wield the power of creation. There is no greater gift. And this is something that my dad shared with me. He has stood by me my entire life and supported me in everything I have ever done. I am his masterpiece, and his love for me is all-consuming. This is the same love that all those who ever met him could see in him. This is the same love he extends to all who cross his path. It is the love of a man who is creative and empathetic beyond understanding.

He is so intelligent and has always understood the way the world works that others can’t begin to imagine. This genius and sensitivity to his surroundings overwhelmed him throughout his life. My dad knew that there were things he could never fix or change such as tragedies, losses, and failures in our government to uphold the dignity and well-being of all living beings. He has always been deeply and inconceivably saddened by the terrible injustices and inequities in our social institutions. This is another quality I share with my dad, and I am devoted to upholding these values and bringing reform to the world. To all who love or care for my dad, he would want us to go forward with empathy, open-mindedness and reason, extending our love and care to people, plants, animals, and the entire planet, fighting for the rights and equality of all. The system cannot continue to fail those in need.

The system failed my dad. Mental health is not properly understood or cared for in our society. My dad struggled with depression, and this is often reflected in his art, but I always knew him to be a beautiful man who was deeply moved by the love of his family and friends. He is the best father I could ever ask for. He is my kindred spirit and my best friend. He told me that he wanted to be here for me for my entire life, and that he was taking steps to make that happen, in spite of his physical pain. I saw how hard he tried, but in the end, he didn’t get the help he needed for his chronic pancreatitis, which proved to be fatal. It’s not fair, because I know without a doubt he would be here if he could. He wants to be here with us and with me. I share these thoughts now, both the happy and the hard, because our world needs to do better for our people. And we, the living, are the ones who must see to it that this happens.

The world as we know it will forever be an emptier place. There is no release from this sorrow. We have lost the most compassionate human I have ever known. Yet, it seems his spirit is not lost to us. His energy surrounds us now, it embraces us, and his consciousness has transcended to a place of omniscience that exists beyond space or time. The world may be empty, but the Universe is complete. Or so that’s what I have to believe in order to find meaning.

I will love you dad, always and forever, and I hold your love within me.

Until I see you again.

– Arella Rose Warren

Linda Flashinski is a retired educator who is periodically a columnist for The Journal Times. You may reach Linda at lindaflashinski@hotmail.com. Copyright, Linda Flashinski 2022.

