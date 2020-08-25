Implicit bias training scheduled

RACINE — The Opening Our Hearts and Minds to End Racism Series will continue virtually through Zoom. "Implicit Boas" training is the first offering from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
Participants will join David Liners, executive director for Wisdom, and Catoya Roberts, former Wisdom associate state director, as they help people deepen their understanding of implicit bias and the ways it impedes our ability to connect with people of different races.
To register by 8 a.m. Sept. 18, go to racinedominicans.org/dcjr/. After people register they will receive a link to join on Zoom and the advanced resources needed for the event.
