RACINE — The Racine community is invited to join the Wisconsin Historical Society from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., to share their thoughts and ideas and see design concepts for a new, state-of-the-art history museum on Wisconsin’s Capitol Square in Madison.
“The new state history museum project is about more than bricks and mortar and will connect the stories of Wisconsinites from all 72 counties," said Christian Overland, Ruth and Hartley Barker director of the Wisconsin Historical Society. "The input we receive at these public workshops will help shape future exhibits and storylines, and this is a rare opportunity for the public to provide their vision of how the new museum can represent Wisconsin and their history to create relevant stories that have local significance and national impact.”
The event will start with an introduction to the new museum project. Guests will hear from Christian Overland and then participate in workshops that will help develop feedback and conversations on current design concepts, what makes their community unique and how a state history museum could serve the community.
The society is traveling the state and will be holding more than 40 community listening sessions as well as 14 American Indian nation engagement sessions and listening sessions with students. Guests can register in advance at wihist.org/yourvoice.
“As we hold more listening workshops across the state, it is important for us to be inclusive and understand what types of stories and programs our guests would like in the new history museum,” Overland continued. “We also want to understand how we can better serve our audiences in their towns and cities because we feel that everyone should feel welcomed in this museum when they visit in person and participate digitally.”
The Wisconsin Historical Society has been working towards building a new $120 million, 100,000-square-foot museum for more than 20 years. The new museum will more than double exhibition space and include state-of-the-art technology while providing learning, meeting and flexible spaces. The new museum will reach and connect people all across the state through distance learning technology and exciting, modern exhibits.
For more information on the Wisconsin Historical Society, go to wisconsinhistory.org.
