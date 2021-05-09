Immediately, another forceful question came out of nowhere: “Did the family from the television program, “I Remember Mama” live on Steiner Street?” Why, I had not thought of the 1950s program in decades. In fact, I could only vaguely recall it. But I could remember how my mother had loved it. She had adored the immigrant Norwegian family living in San Francisco that surely reminded her of her own childhood and her mother. And I could envision us watching the program together in our Carlisle living room, picturing us so fondly, just as my mother had lovingly envisioned her own childhood parlor.

Shakily, I asked Lisa if she could find a description of the program on her cell phone, despite the fact that it had occurred so many decades before. In a few minutes, we were both astonished to learn that the family had lived on Steiner Street.

Astounded, I asked myself how in the world Steiner Street and “I Remember Mama” had come into my mind. But in those few moments, on that particular day, I came to more fully understand the bond between a mother and daughter. I chose to believe that my joy to be with Lisa was so great that my mother had also come to rejoice with us, not in a parlor or in a living room, but on Steiner Street.

Until we meet again

And so during this Mother’s Day month, almost 30 years since her passing in another month of May, I continue to leave the door open for her, to meet again for comfort, for guidance or to rejoice together. And I hold closer the phrase to my heart, “A loving mother never leaves her daughter, or her granddaughter.”

Carol Burow Gianforte’s past stories can be found by going online at journaltimes.com. Her memoir about growing up in Racine, “My Heart Leads Me Home — A Daughter’s Memoir,” is available at the Racine Heritage Museum, Barnes & Noble, and on Amazon. She can be reached at gianforteproductions@gmail.com.

