I remember Mama

When over time my mother suffered a series of slight strokes, it was only on one particular day that I came to realize she had entered a new dimension of her life. It was as if she had walked through a door into another world.
You see, on that day, as always she and I had visited so easily, just as we had done since my childhood. Oh, I can still see myself as a little girl, sitting on the wooden stool next to the heat register in our old kitchen on Carlisle Avenue. I talked so freely with her, knowing that she would always listen with such caring and interest. And so on that particular day, even though I was by then far from my childhood and actually in my 30s, I still counted on our conversations filled with her loving guidance and kindness and faith.
Little was I to guess that on that very day, in only a few minutes, we were to experience a turning point; our conversations were never to be the same again. Then in her early 80s, while looking at me with the clearest eyes and in a completely calm voice, my mother simply asked: “Where is Mother? Is she in the parlor?”
Now 40 years later, I am still relieved that I did not contradict her. I could have abruptly pointed out that her mother had passed away decades before. Moreover, I could have mentioned that being together in that parlor had not regularly occurred since 1920, when she left that home for college.
But more significantly, I was to suddenly realize that my mother was not only mine. She was also a daughter; a daughter wanting to talk with her mother, a daughter longing to see her mother.
Wanting to remain close to her, though, I also instantly opened a door to follow her into that world, trying to imagine the parlor as my mother must have been seeing it. just as I could picture once sitting with her in our Carlisle kitchen. There she was, seated alongside her brother and sister with their mother during cozy evenings in the early 1900s, speaking in Norwegian, reading and sewing by kerosene lamplight. Oh how the three children loved her. How they admired her. Why, she had come to America all alone, sailing from the Bergen harbor at age 17. And how bravely she cared for them as a young widow.
Perhaps most incredible to me that day, however, was a sense that my mother was truly finding her mother in that very parlor as she looked; a sense that the two were together again. And so from that day forward, on my mother’s long journey into her own silent world when she could no longer speak, I believed that her mother was with her, in all the scenes that must have filled her heart and mind with comfort. I kept the door open, allowing myself to believe.
A lasting bond
Nevertheless, on that day I did not yet understand the depth of the lasting bond between a mother and a daughter. Even with the joy of our daughter Lisa’s birth in 1981 when I, too, became both a mother and daughter, I did not fully understand. And although I welcomed the loving memories of my mother after her passing in 1993 that flooded my heart and mind, I did not fully understand our bond.
And in truth, when a friend introduced me to the beautiful phrase, “A loving mother never leaves her daughter,” I did not yet realize its meaning. Assuming that it referred only to memories of a mother, I failed to hold the door open wide enough to notice experiences that would have brought her even closer to me in unexpected ways.
Therefore, it was not until 2011, when I was in my 60s, that my understanding dramatically changed. That August, Lisa and I met in San Francisco to spend a few precious days together. How overjoyed I was to have this time with her. Each moment seemed golden as I silently gave prayers of thanks to be with her.
One morning she suggested that we take a cable car and city bus to view the famous “painted ladies,” the seven Victorian homes pictured in a row in countless scenes of San Francisco. Of course I agreed, and simply followed Lisa as she eventually directed us off the bus, to walk a few blocks to the recommended vantage point for viewing the houses across the street. It was surprisingly still as we stood together gazing at the famous scene. The morning fog had cleared and the sun shone down on us as I continued to silently rejoice.
It was then that “out of nowhere” came a silent question into my mind, but with such force and with such clarity that it seemed as if a voice was talking to me, asking: “What street are you on?” Startled, I asked Lisa to check the guidebook for the street’s name. Soon she replied, “Steiner Street.”
Immediately, another forceful question came out of nowhere: “Did the family from the television program, “I Remember Mama” live on Steiner Street?” Why, I had not thought of the 1950s program in decades. In fact, I could only vaguely recall it. But I could remember how my mother had loved it. She had adored the immigrant Norwegian family living in San Francisco that surely reminded her of her own childhood and her mother. And I could envision us watching the program together in our Carlisle living room, picturing us so fondly, just as my mother had lovingly envisioned her own childhood parlor.
Shakily, I asked Lisa if she could find a description of the program on her cell phone, despite the fact that it had occurred so many decades before. In a few minutes, we were both astonished to learn that the family had lived on Steiner Street.
Astounded, I asked myself how in the world Steiner Street and “I Remember Mama” had come into my mind. But in those few moments, on that particular day, I came to more fully understand the bond between a mother and daughter. I chose to believe that my joy to be with Lisa was so great that my mother had also come to rejoice with us, not in a parlor or in a living room, but on Steiner Street.
Until we meet again
And so during this Mother’s Day month, almost 30 years since her passing in another month of May, I continue to leave the door open for her, to meet again for comfort, for guidance or to rejoice together. And I hold closer the phrase to my heart, “A loving mother never leaves her daughter, or her granddaughter.”
Carol Burow Gianforte’s past stories can be found by going online at journaltimes.com. Her memoir about growing up in Racine, “My Heart Leads Me Home — A Daughter’s Memoir,” is available at the Racine Heritage Museum, Barnes & Noble, and on Amazon. She can be reached at gianforteproductions@gmail.com.