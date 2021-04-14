 Skip to main content
Hygiene, clothing drive planned April 24
RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine’s Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) will host a curbside hygiene and clothing donation drive from10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24, in the west parking lot at the Volunteer Center of Racine, 6216 Washington Ave. (behind Rasmussen’s Diamonds).

Donations also can be dropped off at the Volunteer Center (Suite G), from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19-24.

Most needed items include toiletries, socks and underwear for all ages, walking or running shoes for all ages, jeans for men and women’s feminine products.

Items will be donated to the Women’s Resource Center and the Hospitality Center.

