SOMERS — More than 400 people gathered to raise more than $75,000 at Walk MS: Kenosha-Racine 2018 May 5 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Walk MS is an opportunity for people to come together to fundraise, connect and advocate for people affected by multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease of the central nervous system. Each dollar raised is one step closer to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s goal — a world free of MS. Since its inception in 1988, Walk MS has cumulatively raised more than $1 billion.
“Walk MS is all about community — people coming together to raise money and show support for loved ones, colleagues and friends,” said Cyndi Zagieboylo, president and CEO of the National MS Society. “Funds raised have a direct impact in this community, for example — our MS Navigator program. MS Navigators are highly-skilled, compassionate professionals available to connect each person affected by MS to the resources and information they need to live their best lives.”
The 2019 Walk will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the UW-Parkside Sports & Activity Center, 900 Wood Road. The goal is to collect $80,000. To register, go to walkMS.org or call 855-372-1331.
