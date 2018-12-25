MOUNT PLEASANT — A volunteer information session is scheduled to be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road.
The session will give people the opportunity to hear about the organization, its volunteer program and expectations, and current needs.
Volunteers play a vital role in the success of Wisconsin Humane Society shelters which care for nearly 40,000 animals each year.
To view requirements, guidelines and to sign up for the session, go to http://wihumane.org/volunteer/racine.
