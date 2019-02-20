Try 1 month for 99¢

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, will hold volunteer information sessions from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3, and from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6.

The sessions will give people the opportunity to hear about the organization, its volunteer program and expectations, and current needs.

According to the Wisconsin Humane Society, volunteers play a vital role in the success of its shelters which care for nearly 40,000 animals each year.

To view requirements, guidelines and to sign up for a session, go to www.wihumane.org/volunteer/racine.

