MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, will hold volunteer information sessions from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, and from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5.

The session will give people the opportunity to hear about the organization, its volunteer program and expectations, and current needs. According to the Wisconsin Humane Society, volunteers play a vital role in the success of its shelters which care for nearly 40,000 animals each year.

To view requirements, guidelines and to sign up for a session, go to www.wihumane.org/volunteer/racine.

