MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Humane Society will host a volunteer information session from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at its Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road.

The session will give people the opportunity to hear about the organization, its volunteer program, expectations and current needs. Volunteers play a vital role in the success of its shelters which care for nearly 40,000 animals each year according to the Wisconsin Humane Society. 

To view requirements, guidelines or to sign up for a session, go to wihumane.org/volunteer/racine.

