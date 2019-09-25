{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Humane Society will host a volunteer information session from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at its Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road.

The session will give people the opportunity to hear about the organization, its volunteer program, expectations and current needs. Volunteers play a vital role in the success of its shelters which care for nearly 40,000 animals each year according to the Wisconsin Humane Society. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

To view requirements, guidelines or to sign up for a session, go to www.wihumane.org/volunteer/racine.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments