MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, will hold a vaccine clinic for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, April 4, 7 and 18.
To best prepare for the clinic these tips should be followed:
- Dogs should be on a leash and cats in a carrier.
- Bring the animal's prior vaccine history if they have any. A signed rabies certificate is the only acceptable form of proof for prior rabies vaccines.
- Animals must be healthy, not pregnant, and able to be safely handled.
- The animal's guardian must be present to give vaccination consent.
This is a first-come event and wait times may vary. Costs are: Distemper only, $18; rabies only, $18; distemper and rabies, $30; bordetella, $20; microchip, $25.
For more information, call 414-264-6257 or go to www.wihumane.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.