Humane Society offers vaccine clinic
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, will hold a vaccine clinic for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 21.

To best prepare for the clinic these tips should be followed:

  • Dogs should be on a leash and cats in a carrier.
  • Bring the animal's prior vaccine history if they have any. A signed rabies certificate is the only acceptable form of proof for prior rabies vaccines.
  • Animals must be healthy, not pregnant, and able to be safely handled.
  • The animal's guardian must be present to give vaccination consent.

This is a first-come event and wait times may vary. Costs are: Distemper only, $18; rabies only, $18; distemper and rabies, $30; bordetella, $20; microchip, $25.

For more information, call 414-264-6257 or go to www.wihumane.org.

Community Coordinator

Loreen Mohr is the community coordinator for The Journal Times.

