Humane Society offers vaccine clinic

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus, 8900 16th St., will hold a vaccine clinic for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
Appointments are required. If a person is bringing more than one animal, they will need to request an appointment time for each animal.
To best prepare for the clinic these tips should be followed:
- Wear a mask or face covering.
- Dogs should be on a leash and cats in a carrier.
- Bring the animal's prior vaccine history if they have any. A signed rabies certificate is the only acceptable form of proof for prior rabies vaccines.
- Animals must be healthy, not pregnant, and able to be safely handled.
- The animal's guardian must be present to give vaccination consent.
Costs are: Distemper, $15; rabies, $15; bordetella, $20; microchip, $25.
To make an appointment, go to wihumane.org. For more information, call 262-554-6699.