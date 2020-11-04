HRMC toy drive underway at several locations

RACINE — After hearing that Toys for Tots is canceled this year, the High Riders Motorcycle Club are holding a toy drive.

Collection boxes have been placed at nearly 40 local businesses including the Porcoro dealerships, Indian Motorcycle of Racine, Malicki's Piggly Wiggly, Marci's on Main, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Joey's on Taylor and Lathrop, Teezers Bar/Cafe, Corner Connection (Caledonia), Hiawatha Bar & Grill (Sturtevant) and T-Mac's Saloon (Union Grove) and 1175 Sports Park & Eatery (Dover).

Several taverns around town have offered drink specials to those who bring in toys and the Porcaro dealerships are offering money back on new cars to those who donate.

For a complete list of locations, go to facebook.com/HRMCracinewi.

Toys will be collected through Dec. 12. They should be in the original package and unwrapped. A distribution location pickup will be announced mid-November.

