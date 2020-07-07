HRI receives grant from SC Johnson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Housing Resources Inc. (HRI) has received a grant from SC Johnson to support home buyer education and counseling programs in Racine.

The $7,500 grant will be used to provide home-buyer education and one-on-one financial education to low- and moderate-income families looking to build wealth by purchasing their first home. The grant will help offset the cost of monthly home buyer education classes and the personal financial counseling which guides potential buyers to home ownership.

Housing Resources Inc. is a HUD approved nonprofit housing counseling organization created to help break down barriers to home ownership through education and counseling. The agency has been serving Racine since 2000. HRI’s Racine headquarters is located at 500 Wisconsin Ave., No. 205, and can be reached at 262-636-8271 or hri-wi.org.

