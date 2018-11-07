WIND POINT — Searches for migrating ducks will take place at 9 a.m. Saturdays, Nov. 10 and 24, in Wind Point. The gathering is free, open to the public and for birders of all abilities.
The Hoy Audubon Society of Kenosha and Racine Counties is hosting the events, which begin at the Shoop Park parking lot, Lighthouse Drive between Three and Four Mile roads. The group will walk north along the lake shore trail to the Wind Point Lighthouse and return to the parking lot. The trek is .6 miles one way.
Male migrating ducks, including grebes, mergansers and scoters will be in breeding plumage, meaning they'll be attractive and enjoyable to watch. The males might put on courting shows too. There might be late fall migrants such as yellow-rumped warblers and kinglets in wooded areas. This is a great chance for new birders to learn from veteran birders.
People may bring a field guide, binoculars and spotting scopes. It is suggested that participants wear sturdy shoes; the trail might be overgrown in sections.
Birds typically seen in the area in November include greater and lesser scaup, redhead, American black duck, bufflehead and common goldeneye.
Owl prowl
Hoy also has scheduled a free "owl prowl" for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, Brighton. Beginner to advanced birders are welcome. The group will meet at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources parking lot on the north side of Seventh Street, also known as Highway BB, about 0.7 miles west of Highway 75. The "prowlers" then will drive to various locations near and within the park to listen for owls. Owls often heard and/or seen during these events include short-eared, barred, eastern screech and great horned. A Wisconsin state park vehicle sticker is required to park within Bong.
Bird walk
A free bird walk for birders of all levels will be held at 9 a.m. Saturdays, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1, at Southport Park. Meet at the parking area, 7825 First Ave., Kenosha. The walks might yield late migrating birds such as yellow-rumped warblers, kinglets and an assortment of ducks including scoters, mergansers and grebes, all in attractive breeding plumage. People may bring a field guide, binoculars and spotting scope.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.