DOVER — The Hoy Audubon Society of Kenosha and Racine Counties will host a free bird outing for birders of all abilities at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Eagle Lake.
The group will meet at the Eagle Lake Park, 23705 Church Road, to scour the lake for birds. Anyone who wants to carpool to the site should be at the Highway 20 Park and Ride site at 8:30 a.m. After birding the lake, the group will check wetlands near the intersection of highways 11 and 75.
Check Hoy's website, hoyadubon.org, for any last-minute, weather-related changes. If the lake is still frozen, the group might go birding elsewhere.
