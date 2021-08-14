How our beliefs shape our behaviors with food

I usually answer questions here, but wanted to try to learn a little more about you. So, I have a quick quiz and a survey for those brave souls willing to share, then I’ll give you an example to better explain my intentions.
Quiz
What are two things that touch almost every person in some way? Both have the power to nourish and unite people, and paradoxically, both have the potential to harm us.
Okay I’ll go easy on you. The answer: “food and stories.” Hopefully this saves your energy for the survey.
Survey
We want to hear from you: What is an underlying “rule,” value or belief about food or meals that influences your food choices or patterns? Go to forms.gle/AJGRqXKXwzTJLis47 to share your story.
We witness a lot of “aha” moments as our learners connect their beliefs and values to habits or challenges surrounding food and meals. We share strategies that support positive health behavior changes, many learned from our partners and students, through sharing stories.
I’m inspired by this aspect of our work and also curious how we can connect our community members by better understanding beliefs and values surrounding food and eating. Hopefully you can shed some light on how food stories have impacted you.
Here’s my example:
As my children get older and cook more for themselves and our family, I share tips (they refer to this as “nagging”) about how to “rescue” produce, extend the life of food and use foods we have on hand before they go bad. Yes, there is eye rolling.
When they see a brown spot on a vegetable, or feel a soft spot on an apple, they make the yuk face and head for the trash, where I try to intercept to show them how to cut out the spot to save and use the rest of the food.
In spite of their irritation, or maybe because of it, I feel, as most parents do, it’s important to teach them habits that will help them be successful adults. I also recognize not wasting food is an important value for me. Where did this come from?
I was raised in a home where “not wasting food” was a core value. Wasting food was even considered a moral transgression. Yes, there was eye rolling then too, by me, and I’m pretty sure I called it “nagging” then and not “sharing tips”.
But I can still hear both of my grandmothers’ comments about people starving (they lived through the Great Depression prior to the establishment of a federal food safety net) and how we need to be thankful for what we have and use our resources wisely. I also worked as a chef for many years where food cost is a metric that can make or break a business, so I recognize how incremental waste adds up to a lot of money down the drain.
That same value, not wasting food, can easily (albeit unintentionally) lead to some unhealthy behaviors, like parents and caregivers over-serving youth and demanding youth “clean their plates.” This is one example that illustrates how unhealthy patterns might begin and may lead to eating disorders, overeating, obesity or other food related problems or harmful patterns in the feeding relationship between care providers and youth. The intentions, or underlying values, are “good” but sometimes there are unintended consequences.
From the responses thus far, I am not alone in my value of reducing waste. As I’d hoped, I’m also learning a few patterns I never realized existed. Thanks for your time and insight.
Terri Ward is the FoodWIse nutrition program administrator for Kenosha and Racine counties, UW-Madison Division of Extension.