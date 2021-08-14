How our beliefs shape our behaviors with food

Here’s my example:

As my children get older and cook more for themselves and our family, I share tips (they refer to this as “nagging”) about how to “rescue” produce, extend the life of food and use foods we have on hand before they go bad. Yes, there is eye rolling.

When they see a brown spot on a vegetable, or feel a soft spot on an apple, they make the yuk face and head for the trash, where I try to intercept to show them how to cut out the spot to save and use the rest of the food.

In spite of their irritation, or maybe because of it, I feel, as most parents do, it’s important to teach them habits that will help them be successful adults. I also recognize not wasting food is an important value for me. Where did this come from?

I was raised in a home where “not wasting food” was a core value. Wasting food was even considered a moral transgression. Yes, there was eye rolling then too, by me, and I’m pretty sure I called it “nagging” then and not “sharing tips”.