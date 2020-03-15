How experiencing alcohol connects with faith

Name: Trevor Gundlach
Age: 27
Current town/city of residence: Dayton, Ohio
Connection to Racine County: I was raised in Racine and my parents still live in Caledonia.
Occupation: Senor project manager
Title of book: “Barstool Theology: Crafting the Good Life”
Publisher: Our Sunday Visitor
Synopsis of book: The book is structured around five major questions that I’ve drawn from the experiences of Christian adults and young adults. Each question should help people think about their experience with alcohol and how it connects with their faith:
- Who drinks with you? A Theology of Friendship
- What do you drink? A Theology of Art and Craft Beer
- When do you drink? A Theology of the Seasons
- Why do you drink? A Theology of Celebration
- How can you transform your drinking experience? A List of Practical Exercises to Find Fulfillment
Barstool Theology does not lay down rules to follow but offers practical ideas to try. It is full of reflection, humor, analogies, ancient philosophy and Instagram-worthy stories that open a new dialogue about drinking that is fresh, flavorful and fun.
Is this your first book? Yes
Why did you write the book? I am very interested in the connection between consuming alcohol and living one’s faith. I believe the two can live in harmony, and I wanted to invite others to join me at the bar while we explored a topic that is often overlooked. Our experience of drinking in a fulfilling manner can enhance our understanding of God, and vice versa.
How long did it take you to write the book? Three years.
How did you get interested in writing? I have always been interested in the power of storytelling. A book, even nonfiction, is like a conversation with a friend where we share stories and challenge each others’ opinions.
Where is the book available for purchase? amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com.
Is the book available at the library? No (but it should be!).
Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: barstooltheology.net.
