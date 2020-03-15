How experiencing alcohol connects with faith

Is this your first book? Yes

Why did you write the book? I am very interested in the connection between consuming alcohol and living one’s faith. I believe the two can live in harmony, and I wanted to invite others to join me at the bar while we explored a topic that is often overlooked. Our experience of drinking in a fulfilling manner can enhance our understanding of God, and vice versa.

How long did it take you to write the book? Three years.

How did you get interested in writing? I have always been interested in the power of storytelling. A book, even nonfiction, is like a conversation with a friend where we share stories and challenge each others’ opinions.

Where is the book available for purchase? amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com.

Is the book available at the library? No (but it should be!).

Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: barstooltheology.net.

