RACINE — Housing Resources Inc. (HRI) has been awarded a $7,500 grant from SC Johnson to support homebuyer education and counseling programs in Racine.
This grant will be used to provide financial education to low-and moderate-income families looking to purchase their first home. The grant will help offset the cost of monthly homebuyer education classes and personal financial counseling, which guides potential buyers to homeownership. A portion of the funds will also be used for new homeowner classes, which educate new owners on safety, investment and maintenance strategies.
Housing Resources Inc. is a HUD approved, nonprofit housing counseling organization created to help break down barriers to home ownership through education and counseling. The agency has been serving Racine since 2000. HRI’s Racine headquarters is located at 500 Wisconsin Ave., No. 205, and can be reached at 262-636-8271 or www.hri-wi.org.
