editor's pick

House decorating contest returns for the 4th

RACINE — Fourth Fest of Greater Racine is announcing the return of its house decorating contest as part of the community’s Independence Day celebration.

Residents are invited to help set the atmosphere in the community by showing off bunting, banners, flags, and stars and stripes to paint Racine red, white and blue.

Official judging will take place on the morning of July 3 and the winners will be announced soon afterwards. Contest winners will be awarded cash prizes of $650 for first place, $450 for second, $350 for third, $300 for fourth and $250 for fifth.

Registration is required by June 30 with a $10 donation to the 4th Fest of Greater Racine. To submit a home into the contest, go to racine4thfest.org under the “other events” tab and fill out the online form.

