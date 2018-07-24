SOMERS — The Hot Hilly Hairy Ultra Solo and Relay will be held from 6 a.m. to midnigh Saturday, July 28, on the University of Wisconsin Parkside Cross Country Course, 4700 Highway JR.
The Hot Hilly Hairy has relay and individual distances to fit all abilities and desires. Ultra-Monsters will relish in the challenge of The 18 Hour Death March, in which we track how many loops of the 5K course you can complete between the hours of 6 a.m. and midnight. Those who are less of a monster and more of a beast, have several other ultra-distances to choose from, including an 85K and a 50K, or you can take The 65K Dragon Dare by running a 30K at 6 a.m., a 20K starting at noon, a 10K at 6 p.m. and the Charge the Knight 5K at 9 p.m. Creatures of the night may join the Charge the Knight 5K, which starts at 9 p.m. and will follow one loop of the UW Parkside 5K course.
There is no time limit to finish the distance. Official timing ends after 20 hours. A DJ will play music throughout the event, and there will be live status time and place updates.
For more registration information, go to www.xcthrillogy.com/hot-hilly-hairy---7-28.html.
