Hospice Alliance celebrates 40 years

In 1981, after seeing a need for hospice care in southeast Wisconsin, a small group of dedicated community members came together and Hospice Alliance was born.
Connie Ferwerda, a well-known community activist, received a call that a family in the community had a child diagnosed with a brain tumor and all the medical services for this child were being discontinued, as a cure was no longer possible.
Informally in Connie’s living room, she brought together several like-minded individuals, each with their own areas of expertise, to seek services for this family and discovered that there were no such services available. Aand so their journey began.
They chose alliance because the word means “an agreement to cooperate for mutual benefit and as the joining of efforts and interests of person, families or organizations.” They felt this was an appropriate description of this relatively new hospice concept.
It took almost two years of planning and was developed in two phases: The first, planning a program and beginning service delivery; the second phase, expanding services.
The first patients were cared for by volunteers with donated funds and equipment. The first employee was hired in 1983, when the volume of referrals exceeded the volunteer’s ability to serve.
“We have stood on the shoulders of so many over the past 40 years and although we have grown substantially and there have been many changes and many employees, patients, families, (and let’s not forget regulations) — the mission is still the same,” said Rita Hagen, Hospice Alliance executive director. “I am grateful and thankful to all who have been part of this 40-year journey.”
Hospice Alliance is a community, not-for-profit hospice serving residents of Racine, Kenosha, Walworth and South Milwaukee counties. The organization remains committed to providing the best physical, emotional and spiritual care so its patients and families live each day with dignity, comfort and hope.
Hospice Alliance cares for people facing incurable illnesses and empowers the loved ones who support them. A patient is never turned away because of the inability to pay.
For more information, call Hagen at 262-652-4482, ext. 1247, or go to hospicealliance.org.