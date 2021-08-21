Hospice Alliance celebrates 40 years

In 1981, after seeing a need for hospice care in southeast Wisconsin, a small group of dedicated community members came together and Hospice Alliance was born.

Connie Ferwerda, a well-known community activist, received a call that a family in the community had a child diagnosed with a brain tumor and all the medical services for this child were being discontinued, as a cure was no longer possible.

Informally in Connie’s living room, she brought together several like-minded individuals, each with their own areas of expertise, to seek services for this family and discovered that there were no such services available. Aand so their journey began.

They chose alliance because the word means “an agreement to cooperate for mutual benefit and as the joining of efforts and interests of person, families or organizations.” They felt this was an appropriate description of this relatively new hospice concept.

It took almost two years of planning and was developed in two phases: The first, planning a program and beginning service delivery; the second phase, expanding services.

The first patients were cared for by volunteers with donated funds and equipment. The first employee was hired in 1983, when the volume of referrals exceeded the volunteer’s ability to serve.