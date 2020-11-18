'Hope' is theme of 2020 holiday ornament

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, in a letter to educators and students, announced "Hope" as the theme for the 2020 holiday ornaments handmade by students this holiday season and distributed across Wisconsin.

“Now more than ever, we all need hope," said Evers. "That’s why this year we are not only asking students to make holiday ornaments that celebrate hope and what it means to them, their families, and their communities, but celebrating that hope across our state. I know that if we stay hopeful, celebrate Wisconsinites’ resilience, and continue to practice empathy and compassion, we are going to get through this together.”

Each year, Wisconsin students are invited to create ornaments used to decorate a tree in the State Capitol Rotunda. This year, as Wisconsinites continue to navigate difficult times and the State Capitol remains closed due to the ongoing pandemic, the ornaments will be shared with veteran homes, hospitals and nursing homes to celebrate hope and the holiday season across the state.

“Hope” themed ornaments should be sent by Friday, Dec. 4, to: Claire Franz, Wisconsin Department of Administration, Division of Facilities Development & Management, 17 West Main St., Suite 119, Madison, WI 53703.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0