Honoring Black History Month

RACINE — During February, the nation honors the long history of Black Americans and their many contributions to society. The first celebration began in 1926 and it has grown steadily over the years into what we now know as Black History Month.

Looking to the future, Society’s Assets highlights the Black heroes whose knowledge, commitment and advocacy helps advance progress for people with disabilities. One such hero is Daymond John, clothing entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” star with dyslexia.

“I see the world in a different way than most people and for me, that’s been a positive thing,” John said.

This success may not have been possible if John had let his dyslexia define him. He wasn’t good at reading, but math and science and everything else came easily. So he worked hard to be exceptional where he could, and was content to squeak by when it came to reading and writing. A high school co-op program where students worked full-time one week and went to school the next gave him valuable work experience while cutting his school work in half.